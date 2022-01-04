English Danish

Company announcement no. 29 2021/22

Allerød, 4 January 2022





Final transactions under Matas’ Share buyback program





Matas initiated a share buyback program, as described in Company Announcement No. 9 on 24 August 2021. The share buyback program will have a maximum value of DKK 75m and a maximum number of 850,000 shares, to be executed during the period from 24 August until 31 December 2021 at the latest.



The buyback program was launched in accordance with the announcement to initiate a share buyback in the annual report for 2020/2021 and pursuant to the Board’s authorisation to acquire treasury shares granted by Matas’ Annual General Meeting on 29 June 2021.The share buyback program is structured and carried out in compliance with the provisions of Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament (the Market Abuse Regulation) and the Commission Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

In the period from 30 August until and including 31 December 2021, the following transactions have been made:

Trading day Number of shares Average transaction price Amount, DKK 89: 27 December 2021 1,500 121.06 181,590 90: 28 December 2021 743 122.54 91,047 91: 29 December 2021 1,288 122.25 157,458 92: 30 December 2021 600 123.21 73,926 Acc. trading for days 89-92 4,131 122.01 504,023 Acc. trading for days 1-92 618,001 121.36 75,000,596

Following the transactions described above, Matas owned a total of 626,585 Matas shares corresponding to 1.64% of the total number of 38,291,492 Matas shares ultimo 31 December 2021.

The details of each transaction made under the share buyback program are attached and published on investor.matas.dk.





Contact

Anders Skole-Sørensen

CFO, tel +45 21 71 24 51

