The Global Greenhouse Market is expected to grow by $ 3911.75 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 11.18% during the forecast period

18% during the forecast period. Our report on the greenhouse market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing demand for fresh food and higher yield produced than traditional methods. In addition, the increasing demand for fresh food is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The greenhouse market analysis includes the construction segment and geographic landscape.



The greenhouse market is segmented as below:

By Construction

• Wood-framed structure

• Pipe-framed structure

• Truss-framed structure



By Geographic

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the increasing demand for chemical-free foodas one of the prime reasons driving the greenhouse market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

• Greenhouse market sizing

• Greenhouse market forecast

• Greenhouse market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading greenhouse market vendors that include Agra Tech Inc., Argus Control Systems Ltd., Certhon, Gibraltar Industries Inc., Heliospectra AB, Hort Americas LLC, LOGIQS B.V., LumiGrow Inc., Richel Group SAS, and Rough Brothers Inc. Also, the greenhouse market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.

