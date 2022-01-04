Global High Pressure Laminate (HPL) Market Report 2021: Impact of COVID-19, Top Manufacturers, Trends Evaluation, Future Growth and Forecast 2027

Pune, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global High Pressure Laminate (HPL) Market report 2021 is the broad study of experts in the industry for development modules, arrangements, movements and sizes. The report also estimates existing and earlier market standards to project potential market management through the forecast period between 2021-2027. This research study of High Pressure Laminate (HPL) involved the wide usage of equally primary and secondary data sources. This contains the study of several parameters affecting the industry, containing the government plan, market situation, competitive landscape, historic data, current trends in the market, technical invention, future technologies and the technical growth in related industry.

High Pressure Laminate (HPL) is composed of resin-impregnated Kraft paper, decorative paper face material and a clear melamine-impregnated overlay. These sheets are bonded at pressures greater than 1000 pounds per square inch and temperatures approaching 300 F (149°C). HPL is available in hundreds of solid colors, wood grains and abstracts with multiple finishes to select from as well.

In the Asia Pacific market, the major manufacturers are Fletcher Building, Wilsonart, Greenlam, Merino and Ho Ho Industries, with a total market share of 33%

The top leading firms in the market are mostly concentrating on new ideas associated to the invention and supply of High Pressure Laminate (HPL). These policies will let the key players to extend their business limits and increase their position in the market. The following are some of the key players in the High Pressure Laminate (HPL) Market:

The Major Players in the High Pressure Laminate (HPL) Market Are:

Fletcher Building

Wilsonart

Greenlam

Merino

Hopewell

Royal Crown Laminates

Zhenghang

Guangzhou G&P

Stylam

OMNOVA Solutions

ASD

Kronospan

AOGAO

Abet Laminati

Dura Tuff

EGGER

Key Questions Answered in the Market Research Report:

What are the key overall market statistics or market estimates (Market Overview, Market Size- By Value, Forecast Numbers, Market Segmentation, Market Shares) of Global High Pressure Laminate (HPL) Market?

What is the region wise industry size, growth drivers and challenges key market trends?

What are the key innovations, opportunities, current and future trends and regulations in the Global High Pressure Laminate (HPL) Market?

Who are the key competitors, what are their key strength and weakness and how they perform in Global High Pressure Laminate (HPL) Market based on competitive benchmarking matrix?

What are the key results derived from the market surveys conducted during the course of Global High Pressure Laminate (HPL) Market study?

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of High Pressure Laminate (HPL) Market types split into:

Horizontal

Vertical

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of High Pressure Laminate (HPL) Market applications, includes:

Commercial

Residencial

Others

Regional Analysis:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

Report Published on High Pressure Laminate (HPL) Market provides detailed description about the collaborations, deals, designations, patent information etc. The report also provides detailed description of the competitor profiles with key milestones.

