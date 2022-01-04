Repair Edges and Accelerate Hair Growth From the Inside Out

COLUMBIA, Md., Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Join an upcoming Facebook live Meet & Greet for African American Women Over 40 facing hair insecurities. Come learn about Lov'n Ur Hair products and hear from client testimonies. To access the event, go to the Facebook page, Instagram @lovnurhair or visit lovnurhair.com website for details.

Lov'n Ur Hair revolutionizes hair growth solutions from the inside out. African American women over 40 often face hair-thinning insecurities that reduce confidence in their style options. Finding hair care solutions for women over 40 that address thinning, shedding, and lack of growth challenges can be overwhelming and stressful with so many products on the market. With over 20 years of experience in the hair care industry, the founder of Lov'n Ur Hair, Jordan "Kimberly" Leakey, understands these challenges and how to solve them. Having worked personally with over twenty thousand client experiences, Jordan knows healthy hair starts on the inside. Lack of nutrients to the body stunts hair growth. In the same way, the body requires a consistent diet and exercise to achieve fitness goals. Healthy hair requires proper nutrition and a holistic solution approach to yield expected growth results. The four-phase system provides a full solution.

For women over 40, now is the time to recalibrate and boost hair growth for new results. The use of the vitamins, the healthy hair growth serum, the Love Ur edges, and the luxury salon Keratin 5-1 System increases hair growth in 30 days.

Lov'n Ur Hair Contact : Jordan "Kimberly" Leakey IG: @lovnurhair Email: info@lovnurhair.com

Press Release Contact : Ortega Pittman IG: @OrtegaPittman Email: tega@tegauniversal.com







Related Images











Image 1: Client Testimony 1 Image





This client image is from a woman over 40 who had hair loss. She began using the 4 Phase System and her hair began to grow in a 30 day period and continued. These are the before and after during that journey

















Image 2: Lov'n Ur Hair Founder & CEO, Jordan "Kimberly" Leakey





Jordan "Kimberly" has been a hair & beauty expert for 25+ years; she works with diverse clients who need care services for natural, protective & chemically treated styles. Jordan has been able to attract and retain clients across the United States.

















Image 3: Lov'n Ur Hair 30-Day Edge Growth System





ALL YOUR ESSENTIALS IN 1 KIT • Healthy Hair Growth Serum • Lov'n Ur Edges (Edge Growth Balm) • Stimulating Edge Brush • Satin Edge Wrap • 30-Day Hair, Skin, & Nail Gummies

















Image 4: Client Testimony 2 Image





This client image is from a woman over 40 who had hair loss. She began using the 4 Phase System and her hair began to grow in a 30 day period and continued. These are the before and after during that journey









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment