Treatment to Expand Global Library of Medicine with Dermatologic Diseases

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Treatment.com International Inc. (“Treatment” or the “Company”) (CSE: TRUE), (OTC: TREIF), a healthcare AI technology company, has entered into a research project agreement with the University of Minnesota to add more than 220 dermatologic diseases to their proprietary, responsive AI engine known as the Global Library of Medicine (GLM). The addition of these diagnoses will bring another level of accuracy and specificity to the GLM, enhancing soon-to-be-released products such as the Treatment Mobile app, which is set for release this month.



Kevin A. Peterson, MD, MPH, FRCS(Ed), FAAFP and Chief Medical Officer of Treatment, says, “Engaging in research with the University of Minnesota Dermatology department brings extensive academic medical expertise that enhances our ability to provide richly detailed descriptions of dermatologic concerns. The rich experience of the University of Minnesota Medical School will help the GLM provide more accurate descriptions of complex presentations of skin diseases. Combining our advanced AI infrastructure with the rich clinical and research expertise of the Medical School will substantially enhance our AI platform’s ability to provide better access to high quality information and directly supports the mission of the GLM to enhance health outcomes for individuals around the world.”

John Fraser, Treatment’s CEO, says, “We are proud that the University of Minnesota is participating with us on this latest research project, which is in addition to other mutually beneficial agreements we’ve entered into with the University. The Global Library of Medicine is one way we are realizing Treatment’s plan to provide the most accurate and reliable data about health concerns, made available to clinicians, organizations, and patients alike.”

The Global Library of Medicine is the foundation of Treatment’s Clinical solutions, which offer unique ways to bring healthcare into the digital age by providing better access to up-to-the-minute healthcare information and promoting better health outcomes around the world. Treatment Mobile and the intelligent digital assistant will be released in select North American clinics in 2022.

About Treatment.com

Treatment.com is a disruptive healthcare technology company that is harnessing the power of AI to help global citizens improve their health through personalized recommendations and insights. Based in Vancouver with a US subsidiary, the company spent the last five years working with a team of world-class doctors, engineers, mathematicians, and AI specialists to develop a complex AI engine that leverages the most robust, personalized data to generate highly predictive and accurate insights. Treatment.com is the parent company of Treatment Mobile, and an intelligent digital health assistant which will empower people to take control of their health through an innovative mobile app, powered by Treatment’s exclusive AI engine.

For more investor information on Treatment.com please visit https://treatment.com/investors/ .

Forward Looking Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the future operations of Treatment.com, International, Inc. (Treatment) and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the future plans and objectives of Treatment, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Treatment's expectations include other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by Treatment with securities regulators.

The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Treatment. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and Treatment will only update or revise publicly the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by Canadian securities law.

For more information:

Investor Contact: investors@treatment.com