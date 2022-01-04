The Ensign Group Adds a Skilled Nursing Facility in Arizona

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif., Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ensign Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: ENSG), the parent company of the EnsignTM group of companies, which invest in and provide skilled nursing and senior living services, physical, occupational and speech therapies, other rehabilitative and healthcare services, and real estate, announced today that it acquired the operations of Estrella Health and Rehabilitation Center, a 161-bed skilled nursing facility located in Avondale, AZ. The acquisition was effective January 1, 2022 and will be subject to a long-term, triple net lease.



“We are very excited to add to, and strengthen, our growing presence in the State of Arizona,” said Barry Port, Ensign's Chief Executive Officer. “This acquisition is a great fit within our existing operations,” he added.

Forrest Peterson, President of Bandera Healthcare, LLC, Ensign’s Arizona-based subsidiary, added “We look forward to working together with the local healthcare communities and the fantastic team of caregivers at this facility. We will strive to exceed the needs of each resident we are honored to serve there.”

This acquisition brings Ensign's growing portfolio to 246 healthcare operations, 22 of which also include senior living operations, across thirteen states. Ensign owns 100 real estate assets. Mr. Port reaffirmed that Ensign is actively seeking opportunities to acquire real estate and to lease both well-performing and struggling skilled nursing, senior living and other healthcare related businesses throughout the United States.

About EnsignTM

The Ensign Group, Inc.'s independent operating subsidiaries provide a broad spectrum of skilled nursing and senior living services, physical, occupational and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services at 246 healthcare facilities, in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, Nevada, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wisconsin. More information about Ensign is available at http://www.ensigngroup.net.

Contact Information

The Ensign Group, Inc., (949) 487-9500, ir@ensigngroup.net



