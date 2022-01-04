Worldwide Hepatorenal Syndrome Treatment Industry to 2026 - Rising Prevalence of Liver Damage and Cirrhosis Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hepatorenal Syndrome Treatment Market Research Report by Type, Treatment, End-user, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Hepatorenal Syndrome Treatment Market size was estimated at USD 4,391.67 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 4,938.35 million in 2021, and projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.78% reaching USD 9,040.04 million by 2026.
Market Statistics
The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.
Market Segmentation & Coverage
This research report categorizes the Hepatorenal Syndrome Treatment to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:
- Based on Type, the market was studied across Type 1 Hepatorenal Syndrome and Type 2 Hepatorenal Syndrome.
- Based on Treatment, the market was studied across Surgical Treatment and Therapeutics.
- Based on End-user, the market was studied across Academic & Research Institutes, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Hospitals & Clinics.
- Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.
Competitive Strategic Window
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.
FPNV Positioning Matrix
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Hepatorenal Syndrome Treatment Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Market Share Analysis
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.
Company Usability Profiles
The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Hepatorenal Syndrome Treatment Market, including Aetna Inc., Baxter International Inc, Becton, Dickinson and Company, BioVie Inc, Cadila Healthcare Limited, Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Fuji Systems Corp, G Surgiwear Ltd, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Johnson & Johnson Co, La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, Lupin Limited, Mallinckrodt Inc, Medtronic plc, Neovii Pharmaceuticals AG, New Medicon Pharma Lab, Noorik Biopharmaceuticals AG, Novartis International AG, Orphan Therapeutics, LLC, Pfizer Inc., PharmaIN Corporation, Sanofi S.A., and Thermo Fisher Scientific.
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments
The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Hepatorenal Syndrome Treatment Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Hepatorenal Syndrome Treatment Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Hepatorenal Syndrome Treatment Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Hepatorenal Syndrome Treatment Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Hepatorenal Syndrome Treatment Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Hepatorenal Syndrome Treatment Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Hepatorenal Syndrome Treatment Market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19
5. Market Dynamics
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Drivers
5.2.1. Rising prevalence of severe liver damage which often leads to hepatorenal syndrome
5.2.2. Increasing fast track and orphan drug designations
5.2.3. Growing disease awareness & patient support programs
5.3. Restraints
5.3.1. Stringent government regulation and standards for approval
5.4. Opportunities
5.4.1. Increasing research & development to incorporate advanced technologies
5.4.2. Rising in the prevalence of liver damage and cirrhosis
5.5. Challenges
5.5.1. Side-effects and risks related to drug usage
6. Hepatorenal Syndrome Treatment Market, by Type
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Type 1 Hepatorenal Syndrome
6.3. Type 2 Hepatorenal Syndrome
7. Hepatorenal Syndrome Treatment Market, by Treatment
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Surgical Treatment
7.3. Therapeutics
8. Hepatorenal Syndrome Treatment Market, by End-user
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Academic & Research Institutes
8.3. Ambulatory Surgical Centers
8.4. Hospitals & Clinics
9. Americas Hepatorenal Syndrome Treatment Market
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Argentina
9.3. Brazil
9.4. Canada
9.5. Mexico
9.6. United States
10. Asia-Pacific Hepatorenal Syndrome Treatment Market
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Australia
10.3. China
10.4. India
10.5. Indonesia
10.6. Japan
10.7. Malaysia
10.8. Philippines
10.9. Singapore
10.10. South Korea
10.11. Taiwan
10.12. Thailand
11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Hepatorenal Syndrome Treatment Market
11.1. Introduction
11.2. France
11.3. Germany
11.4. Italy
11.5. Netherlands
11.6. Qatar
11.7. Russia
11.8. Saudi Arabia
11.9. South Africa
11.10. Spain
11.11. United Arab Emirates
11.12. United Kingdom
12. Competitive Landscape
12.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
12.1.1. Quadrants
12.1.2. Business Strategy
12.1.3. Product Satisfaction
12.2. Market Ranking Analysis
12.3. Market Share Analysis, by Key Player
12.4. Competitive Scenario
12.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
12.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
12.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
12.4.4. Investment & Funding
12.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion
13. Company Usability Profiles
13.1. Aetna Inc.
13.2. Baxter International Inc.
13.3. Becton, Dickinson and Company
13.4. BioVie Inc.
13.5. Cadila Healthcare Limited
13.6. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc.
13.7. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation
13.8. F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
13.9. Fuji Systems Corp
13.10. G Surgiwear Ltd.
13.11. GlaxoSmithKline plc
13.12. Johnson & Johnson Co
13.13. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company
13.14. Lupin Limited
13.15. Mallinckrodt Inc.
13.16. Medtronic plc
13.17. Neovii Pharmaceuticals AG
13.18. New Medicon Pharma Lab
13.19. Noorik Biopharmaceuticals AG
13.20. Novartis International AG
13.21. Orphan Therapeutics, LLC
13.22. Pfizer Inc.
13.23. PharmaIN Corporation
13.24. Sanofi S.A.
13.25. Thermo Fisher Scientific
14. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5sssjz