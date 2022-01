English Lithuanian

Member of the Management Board of AB Kauno Energija (hereinafter the Company) Karolis Dekeris resigned from January 1, 2022.

Karolis Dekeris was elected to the Company’s Management Board by the decision of the Supervisory Board of the Company from May 21, 2019

