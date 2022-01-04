Global Digital Health Technologies Market (2021 to 2026) - Featuring Allscripts Healthcare, Cerner and Epic Systems Among Others

Dublin, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Market for Digital Health Technologies 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for digital health technologies should grow from $174.7 billion in 2021 to $384.8 billion by 2026 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.1% for the period of 2021-2026.

The North American digital health technologies market should grow from $68.6 billion in 2021 to $145.1 billion by 2026 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.2% for the period of 2021-2026.

The European digital health technologies market should grow from $50.7 billion in 2021 to $113.9 billion by 2026 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.6% for the period of 2021-2026.

This report serves as a guide for those who want to better understand the market for digital health technologies in terms of the science behind digital health, mHealth, revenues, technology innovations, and key manufacturers and competitors.

The report also covers market projections to 2026. The market is broken down into North America (the U.S., Mexico and Canada); Europe (Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, Spain and the Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea and the Rest of Asia-Pacific); South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and the Rest of South America; and the Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and the Rest of the Middle East and Africa).

The Report Includes

70 tables

An updated overview of the global market for digital health technologies

Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2019-2020, estimates for 2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

Evaluation of the current market size, revenue forecast (in USD millions) for digital health technologies, and corresponding market share analysis by technology, application and region

Latest information on major market dynamics (DROs), technology advancements, industry structure, government regulations, and other macroeconomic factors affecting the MedTech industry

Highlights of emerging technology trends, opportunities and gaps estimating current and future demand for digital health technologies, and impact of COVID-19 on the progress of this market

Identification of the companies best positioned to meet this demand owing to their proprietary technologies, product developments and other growth strategies

Insight into the key mergers and acquisitions, company value share analysis and the competitive intensity of relevant market players

Profile descriptions of the industry-leading participants, including Allscripts Healthcare, Cerner Corp., Cognizant Products, Epic Systems, GE, and IBM Corp.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Overview of Digital Health Technologies

Definition of Digital Health Technologies

Types of Digital Health Technologies

History

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Increased Incidence of Chronic Diseases

Consumer Expectations

Technological Advances

Increasing Healthcare Expenditures

Improved Quality of Care

Rising Elderly Population

Cognitive Computing

Market Restraints

Lack of Standards

Price

Chapter 5 Global Market for Digital Health Technologies

Global Market by Technology

Digital Health Systems

MHealth

Tele-healthcare

Health Analytics

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Region

Global Regional Markets for Digital Health Technologies

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

South America

Middle East and Africa

Chapter 7 Industry Landscape

Mergers and Acquisitions

Market Share

Company Profiles

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

Athenahealth Inc.

Cerner Corp.

Cognizant

Epic Systems Corp.

GE Healthcare

IBM

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Mckesson Corp.

