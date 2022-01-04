The Global Healthcare Packaging Market is expected to grow by $ 44.00 bn during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of 6.49% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Healthcare Packaging Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04251808/?utm_source=GNW

49% during the forecast period. Our report on the healthcare packaging market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increased worldwide consumption of drugs and increased use of disposable medical products. In addition, increased worldwide consumption of drugs is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The healthcare packaging market analysis includes product and packaging segments and geographic landscape.



The healthcare packaging market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Bottles

• Blisters

• Vials

• Pouches

• Others



By Packaging

• Primary packaging

• Secondary packaging



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the increased demand for parenteral containersas one of the prime reasons driving the healthcare packaging market growth during the next few years.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading healthcare packaging market vendors that include 3M Co., Amcor Plc, Baxter International Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Gerresheimer AG, SCHOTT AG, Sonoco Products Co., West Pharmaceutical Services Inc., and WestRock Co. Also, the healthcare packaging market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

