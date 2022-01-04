eureKARE participates in DNA Script’s $200 Million Series C Financing



Fundraise will accelerate commercial launch of revolutionary enzymatic DNA printing technology

Luxembourg and Paris, France – January 4, 2022 (TBD): eureKARE ("the Company"), a pioneering company focused on financing and building next generation biotechnology companies in the disruptive fields of the microbiome and synthetic biology, is pleased to announce that it has participated in DNA Script’s $200 million Series C financing which today closed with completion of the second tranche.

DNA Script is a pioneering life sciences technology company developing a new, faster, more powerful and versatile way to design and manufacture nucleic acids. Proceeds from this financing will be used to advance the SYNTAX Platform, DNA Script’s first commercial product powered by its proprietary EDS technology. SYNTAX empowers scientists to rapidly print synthetic nucleic acids for genomics and molecular biology applications at the convenience of their lab bench. On-demand printing enables labs to iterate without waiting days or weeks to receive their genetic material from third-party service providers.

eureKARE participated in the second tranche of DNA Script’s $200 million Series C financing alongside accounts and funds advised by T. Rowe Price Associates and Baillie Gifford, Healthcor Management, Irving Investors and Sino Biopharmaceutical. They joined Coatue Management, Catalio Capital Management, Fidelity Management and Research, Columbia Threadneedle Investments, Casdin Capital, as well as other investors who participated in the first closing.

Rodolphe Besserve, Chief Executive Officer at eureKARE, said: “DNA Script’s disruptive SYNTAX platform is changing the way that nucleic acids are produced, combining convenience with speed to allow on-demand production in the lab. The addition of new investors is a reflection of DNA Script’s international ambition and is a testament to its technology. eureKARE’s investment is highly complementary to our vision of driving forward the ongoing revolution in the synthetic biology space as it enters a new era, thanks to the emergence of novel tools for new applications.”

eureKARE’s investment in DNA Script marks the Company’s 7th investment and the third in a synthetic biology company, following its investment in Omne Possibile and Coave Therapeutics, exemplifying the Company’s mission of selecting and supporting high quality European innovation with revolutionary potential.

About eureKARE

eureKARE is a unique project development company dedicated to investing and developing next generation biotechnology companies in the cutting-edge fields of the microbiome and synthetic biology. eureKARE has a two-step investment approach to deliver long-term value creation. The Company supports translational research by creating and financing new companies out of high value European science through its biotech start-up studios eureKABIOME (Microbiome) and eureKASYNBIO (Synthetic biology). The Company also intends to invest in more mature biotech companies and will systematically propose to offer some liquidity to early investors, thereby addressing a critical need in the European biotech field. Guided by its influential founder, Alexandre Mouradian, and a pan-European team, eureKARE has a rapidly growing portfolio of companies that have the potential to disrupt the life sciences industry.

eureKARE is headquartered in Luxembourg, with a presence in France & Belgium. For more information visit: https://eurekare.eu/ and follow us on LinkedIn.

About DNA Script

Founded in 2014, DNA Script is a pioneering life sciences technology company developing a new, faster, more powerful and versatile way to design and manufacture nucleic acids. The company has developed an alternative to traditional DNA synthesis called Enzymatic DNA Synthesis, or EDS, allowing this technology to be accessible to labs with the first benchtop enzymatic synthesis instrument, the SYNTAX System. By putting DNA synthesis back in the lab, DNA Script aims to transform life sciences research through innovative technology that gives researchers unprecedented control and autonomy. www.dnascript.com.

