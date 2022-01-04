The Global Herbal Market is expected to grow by $ 105.94 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 6.67% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Herbal Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04213434/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the herbal market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increase in the prevalence of liver and heart diseases and increasing number of healthcare facilities. In addition, increase in the prevalence of liver and heart diseases is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The herbal market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.



The herbal market is segmented as below:

By Product

• herbal supplements and remedies

• herbal medicine

• herbal cosmetics



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the increasing demand for natural medicinesas one of the prime reasons driving the herbal market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on herbal market covers the following areas:

• Herbal market sizing

• Herbal market forecast

• Herbal market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading herbal market vendors that include Archer Daniels Midland Co., Arkopharma Laboratories, Dabur India Ltd., Dasherb Corp., Glanbia Nutritionals Inc., Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd., Hishimo Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd., Patanjali Ayurved, and Schaper and Brummer GmbH and Co. KG. Also, the herbal market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

