Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc 
LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69 
Net Asset Values 
The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited: 
Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 31 December 2021£43.15m
Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 31 December 2021£43.15m
Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury):50,890,681
  
The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 31 December 2021 was: 
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue*84.80p
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*84.30p
  
Ordinary share price 69.50p
Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue)(18.04%)
  
* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2021 to 31/12/2021 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.
   
   
Portfolio summary:% of portfolio
1Cash and other net current assets13.88%
2Volex Plc12.24%
3Real Good Food Plc (Loan Notes, including accrued interest)10.12%
4Hargreaves Services Plc 9.83%
5Flowtech Fluidpower Plc8.71%
6Centaur Media Plc8.07%
7Ramsdens Holdings Plc7.20%
8Adept Technology Group Plc 6.18%
9Fireangel Safety Technology Plc6.04%
10DigitalBox plc4.82%
11Synectics Plc4.23%
12Tactus Holdings Limited3.78%
13Venture Life Group Plc1.46%
14Real Good Food Company Plc0.49%
 Other2.95%
 Total100.00%