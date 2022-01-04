Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc

LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69

Net Asset Values

The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited:

Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 31 December 2021 £43.15m

Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 31 December 2021 £43.15m

Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury): 50,890,681

The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 31 December 2021 was:

Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue* 84.80p

Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue* 84.30p

Ordinary share price 69.50p

Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue) (18.04%)

* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2021 to 31/12/2021 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.

Portfolio summary: % of portfolio

1 Cash and other net current assets 13.88%

2 Volex Plc 12.24%

3 Real Good Food Plc (Loan Notes, including accrued interest) 10.12%

4 Hargreaves Services Plc 9.83%

5 Flowtech Fluidpower Plc 8.71%

6 Centaur Media Plc 8.07%

7 Ramsdens Holdings Plc 7.20%

8 Adept Technology Group Plc 6.18%

9 Fireangel Safety Technology Plc 6.04%

10 DigitalBox plc 4.82%

11 Synectics Plc 4.23%

12 Tactus Holdings Limited 3.78%

13 Venture Life Group Plc 1.46%

14 Real Good Food Company Plc 0.49%

Other 2.95%