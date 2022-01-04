|Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc
|LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69
|Net Asset Values
|The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited:
|Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 31 December 2021
|£43.15m
|Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 31 December 2021
|£43.15m
|Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury):
|50,890,681
|The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 31 December 2021 was:
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue*
|84.80p
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*
|84.30p
|Ordinary share price
|69.50p
|Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue)
|(18.04%)
|* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2021 to 31/12/2021 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.
|Portfolio summary:
|% of portfolio
|1
|Cash and other net current assets
|13.88%
|2
|Volex Plc
|12.24%
|3
|Real Good Food Plc (Loan Notes, including accrued interest)
|10.12%
|4
|Hargreaves Services Plc
|9.83%
|5
|Flowtech Fluidpower Plc
|8.71%
|6
|Centaur Media Plc
|8.07%
|7
|Ramsdens Holdings Plc
|7.20%
|8
|Adept Technology Group Plc
|6.18%
|9
|Fireangel Safety Technology Plc
|6.04%
|10
|DigitalBox plc
|4.82%
|11
|Synectics Plc
|4.23%
|12
|Tactus Holdings Limited
|3.78%
|13
|Venture Life Group Plc
|1.46%
|14
|Real Good Food Company Plc
|0.49%
|Other
|2.95%
|Total
|100.00%
DSM: Net Asset Value(s)
| Source: Downing Strategic Microcap Investment Trust plc Downing Strategic Microcap Investment Trust plc
London, UNITED KINGDOM