Pre-trial investigation against Grigeo Klaipėda AB for environmental damage completed, case referred to court

English Lithuanian

Klaipėda District Prosecutor’s Office of Klaipėda Regional Prosecutor’s Office has announced that it has completed the pre-trial investigation in environmental case regarding wastewater management by Grigeo Klaipėda AB, a subsidiary of Grigeo AB, when partially treated wastewater of Grigeo Klaipėda AB would be discharged in the collector of Klaipėdos Vanduo AB to finally end up in the Curonian Lagoon and has referred the case to the court. The court proceedings have not yet begun and is likely to begin in a few months.

Grigeo Klaipėda AB has assumed it’s legal liability for wrongful acts and has repeatedly stated that it intends to remedy all environmental damage, if and when the existence and amount of such damage is established in accordance with the European Union directives and national legislation implementing them.

In the opinion of Grigeo Klaipėda AB management the court procedure will allow Grigeo Klaipėda AB to correctly determine the fact and extent of the environmental damage and will create the conditions for the implementation of environment remedial measures as soon as possible. Grigeo Klaipėda AB has assumed it’s legal liability for wrongful acts, therefore it will seek to reconcile with the state and complete the criminal procedure as soon as possible.

International experts engaged by Grigeo Klaipėda AB found no significant adverse effect on the ecological and chemical condition of the Curonian Lagoon caused by its actions. Notwithstanding that, in order to accelerate the matter of voluntary remedying of damage to the Curonian Lagoon, in accordance with Directive 2004/35/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council on environmental liability with regard to the prevention and remedying of environmental damage, Grigeo Klaipėda AB has commenced implementation of environment remedial measures (pollutant removal measures) aimed to improve water quality of the Curonian Lagoon by removing incriminated released pollutants into Curonian Lagoon and, subsequently, to offset environmental damage calculated by the Environmental Protection Department.

Gintautas Pangonis

President

Grigeo AB

+370 5 243 5801