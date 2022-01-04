The Global Metal Caps and Closures Market is expected to grow by $ 2.09 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 3.82% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Metal Caps and Closures Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04047050/?utm_source=GNW

82% during the forecast period. Our report on the metal caps and closures market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the demand for improved packaging designs and the incompatibility of plastic polymers with bottled contents. In addition, the demand for improved packaging designs is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The metal caps and closures market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The metal caps and closures market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• food and beverage

• pharmaceuticals

• personal care

• others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the increased attention on specialty beveragesas one of the prime reasons driving the metal caps and closures market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on metal caps and closures market covers the following areas:

• Metal caps and closures market sizing

• Metal caps and closures market forecast

• Metal caps and closures market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading metal caps and closures market vendors that include Amcor Plc, BERICAP Holding GmbH, Berlin Packaging LLC, Closure Systems International Inc., Crown Holdings Inc., Guala Closures SpA, O.Berk, Pelliconi and C SpA, Silgan Holdings Inc., and SKS Bottle and Packaging Inc. Also, the metal caps and closures market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

