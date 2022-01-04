Global Utility Transmission Investment Report 2021: Detailed Analysis of Planned Capex or Expected Investment by 2030

Dublin, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Utility Transmission Investment Report, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This analysis covers capex or investment for both new build and renovation and modernisation as well as line-related and station-related investments.

The report examines capital expenditure (capex) trends over the last ten years and provides a detailed analysis of planned capex or expected investment by 2030 in the transmission sectors of 75 countries across the globe.

The report has four distinct sections.

Part 1 provides the executive summary of the report

Part 2 provides analysis of the past and future capex trends at a global level. It examines trends in utilities' past investment by type and region. It also captures the key drivers for future investment and analyse plans by type and region. It also highlights the focus areas of utility investments and discusses the impact of COVID-19 on transmission investment. The report also analyses the recent trends in transmission financing.

Part 3 provides an analysis of the historical and future capex trends for 75 countries. These countries are organised into six regions: North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa. Each section on the six regions begin with a regional analysis on the historical and future capex and key expected investment drivers in that region.

Each regional and country profile will have the following analysis:

Historical capex trends

Expected investment by type New build Renovation and modernisation or rebuild Line-related (conductors, towers, poles, etc.) Station-related (substations, transformers, etc.) Others (IT, communications, smart grid, etc.)

Key initiatives and programmes

Part 4 comprises the appendix. It includes a note on sources and methodology and list of acronyms.

This report is indispensable for any organisation interested in the global high voltage transmission industry - utilities, system operators, equipment manufacturers and suppliers, EPC contractors, service and technology providers, investors/lenders, research organisations, industry consultants, regulatory agencies, development institutions, etc.

Key Topics Covered:

PART 1: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 2: TRANSMISSION INVESTMENT ANALYSIS, PAST, AND FUTURE

2.1 Historical capital expenditure analysis

Recent developments and trends

Historical investment drivers

Analysis of historical capital expenditure by region and type

Review of key markets for transmission investment

2.2 Future capital expenditure analysis, 2021-2030

Key investment drivers

Analysis of future capital investment by region and type

Top 15 transmission investment markets by 2030

2.3 Utility perspective and focus areas

Future investment trends

Issues and challenges

Key priorities and new initiatives

Investment in new technologies

2.4 Factors and disruptive forces impacting transmission investment

Changes in political environment, shift in policy focus

Financial health of utilities

Impact COVID and changing priorities

Impact of EV and energy storage

2.5 Trends in transmission financing

Financing requirements

Sources of funding

Emerging financing and business models

Experience of private investment through stake sale

Opportunities for private investment through IPT/PPP

Issues and challenges

PART 3: REGIONAL AND COUNTRY-WISE INVESTMENT PLANS

3.1 North America

3.2 Latin America

3.3 Asia

3.4 Europe

3.5 Middle East

3.6 Africa

Each region and country profile contains the following analysis:

Historical capex trends

Expected investment by type

New build

Renovation and modernisation or rebuild

Line related (conductors, towers, poles, etc.)

Stations-related (substations, transformers, etc,)

Others (IT, communications, smart grid, etc.)

Key initiatives and programmes

PART 4: APPENDIX

4.1 Sources and methodology

4.2 List of acronyms

