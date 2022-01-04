Rivalry Issues 2022 Business Update

TORONTO, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rivalry Corp. (the “Company” or “Rivalry”) (TSXV: RVLY) (FSE: 9VK), an internationally regulated sports betting and media company, today issued a letter to shareholders summarizing recent progress and outlining strategic priorities for 2022. The full text of the letter follows. All dollar figures are quoted in Canadian dollars.

Rivalry Corp. 2022 Business Update

To our Shareholders,

At Rivalry Corp. (“Rivalry” or the “Company”) we aspire for every year to exceed the last, and in 2021, our third full year of operating, we did just that. We delivered our strongest growth to date.

Since launch we have demonstrated discipline and execution. Some highlights:

Created the most engaged esports betting brand globally 1 ;

; Increased revenue more than 600% year-over-year (YoY) to $8.9M as of our most recent reported quarter (Q3 2021) on a year-to-date (YTD) basis;

Grew betting handle 2 over 180% YoY to $66.1M through October 2021 on a YTD basis, with an implied annual run rate as of the last reported quarter (Q3 2021) of nearly $100M;

over 180% YoY to $66.1M through October 2021 on a YTD basis, with an implied annual run rate as of the last reported quarter (Q3 2021) of nearly $100M; Customer registrations increased to approximately 600,000 through October 2021 on a YTD basis, up from 350,000 as at 2020 year-end;

Customer acquisition costs remain significantly below market and deliver profitable unit economics 3 ;

; Developed all of our technology in house;

Pioneered a new gaming category of Massive Multiplayer Online Gambling Games (MMOGG) with our proprietary title Rushlane ;

; Conditionally granted a sports bookmaker licence in Australia from the Northern Territory Racing Commission (Australia) (the “NTRC”);

Submitted an application to the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (the “AGCO”) to become a fully registered operator of internet gaming and sports betting in Ontario;

Commenced trading via direct listing on the TSX Venture Exchange on October 5, 2021.

Our ambition does not end there. We are confident 2022 will be another record year of accomplishments. The investment we will be making in all key areas of the business will likely exceed the past three years combined. This sets 2022 up for a multitude of material catalysts:

Anticipated launch in two new regulated markets, Australia and Ontario;

Innovative product releases, demonstrating the power and scalability of our proprietary technology;

New originally developed games to complement Rushlane and our MMOGG category;

New content and media to continue positioning Rivalry as a market-leading brand at the forefront of internet culture;

Launch in new geographies under our existing Isle of Man licence to provide continuous user growth and brand reach across the globe; and

Expand our capital markets presence to increase investor awareness.

Backing this effort is a fortified balance sheet with approximately $41.3 million of cash and no debt as at our most recently reported quarter (Q3 2021), a figure several times the amount we spent to build the entire business.

We are executing against a generational opportunity, and our vision is clear:

Become the leader in next gen sports betting and entertainment globally. Have the most engaged brand and portfolio of IP (games, content, creators, and more) that is revered and trusted.

We expect that success on these key priorities will make Rivalry transportable into new categories beyond betting. Why? Because we have a loyal user base and a foundation of trust with under 30’s in a regulated framework, fully KYC’d, with funded wallets, who are deeply engaged in our universe.

Rivalry was born through the mutual passion we share with our target audience: gaming and internet culture. At approximately 40% of the global population4, Gen Z and young Millennials, my generation and much of the team, represent the largest generational cohort in history. We grew up interfaced with the internet, and view gaming as the sport of the internet. Through that lens we have shaped Rivalry as a brand that is deeply woven into the fabric of this emerging internet culture that is reshaping multiple consumer industries, in addition to sports betting.

I’m confident Rivalry as a company, and a collection of talented individuals understands better than any of our peers how to navigate and participate in this culture. It is an inevitable generational tidal wave that we are focusing all our efforts on acquiring, retaining, and entertaining.

The growth and market leadership advantages we have created are a product of our disciplined execution on hundreds of large and small details that we deliver as a simple and cohesive user experience. This is how we are building brand equity with long-term sustainable value.

We measure our success on these efforts in revenue growth and margin expansion, healthy customer acquisition metrics, profitable unit economics, and deepening brand engagement.

In 2022 we are committed to expanding our brand leadership not just in next gen sports betting globally, but in entertainment in this rapidly evolving internet culture that we are part of. It’s my belief that this intersection we live in, and the demographic we are serving, represents one of the biggest opportunities of the coming decade.

I have complete conviction in our team and strategy, which is now underpinned by the strongest balance sheet we have had since founding. We will continue to deliver, and 2022 will demonstrate to the market what kind of pace we are capable of.

I wish everyone a successful and healthy year.

Steven Salz

Co-Founder & CEO

Rivalry Corp.

1 Source: Twitonomy, Social Blade, Rival IQ

2 The Company defines “Betting Handle” or “Handle” as the total dollar value accepted in wagers, adjusted for cancellations and corrections.

3 Source: Multiple EU public sportsbook filings

4 Source: United Nations







About Rivalry

Rivalry Corp. wholly owns and operates Rivalry Limited, a leading sport betting and media property offering fully regulated online wagering on esports, traditional sports, and casino for the next generation of bettors. Rivalry Limited currently holds an Isle of Man license, considered one of the premier online gambling jurisdictions. Based in Toronto, Rivalry operates a global team in more than 18 countries and growing. Rivalry Limited was granted its Isle of Man license in early 2018, officially launching in August of that year, and the Company is currently in the process of obtaining additional country licenses. The Company also has a variety of originally developed products, including Quest, an on-site engagement experience, and an original casino game called Rushlane, a proprietary casino game that marks the creation of a new category for online gaming: Massively Multiplayer Online Gambling Games (MMOGG).

Investor Contact:

Vincic Advisors

Jeff Codispodi I investors@rivalry.com

Media Contact:

BRANDSTYLE COMMUNICATIONS

Kell Cholko I kell@brandstyle.com

Company Contact:

Steven Salz, Co-Founder & CEO

ss@rivalry.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (“forward-looking statements”). All statements other than statements of present or historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “anticipate”, “achieve”, “could”, “believe”, “plan”, “intend”, “objective”, “continuous”, “ongoing”, “estimate”, “outlook”, “expect”, “project” and similar words, including negatives thereof, suggesting future outcomes or that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” occur. These statements are only predictions. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements in respect of the growth prospects of the Company, including with respect to betting handle and other performance indicators, the Company being approved as a registered licensed operator of internet gaming and sports betting in Ontario and expected launches in Australia and other jurisdictions and the Company’s potential product releases.

Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management of the Company at the date the statements are made based on information then available to the Company. Various factors and assumptions are applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to and involve a number of known and unknown, variables, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, which may cause the Company’s actual performance and results to differ materially from any projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors, among other things, include regulatory or political change such as changes in applicable laws and regulations; the ability to obtain and maintain required licenses; the esports and sports betting industry being a heavily regulated industry; the complex and evolving regulatory environment for the online gaming and online gambling industry; the success of esports and other betting products are not guaranteed; changes in public perception of the esports and online gambling industry; failure to retain or add customers; the Company having a limited operating history; negative cash flow from operations; operational risks; cybersecurity risks; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; reliance on management; reliance on third parties and third-party networks; exchange rate risks; risks related to cryptocurrency transactions; risk of intellectual property infringement or invalid claims; the effect of capital market conditions and other factors on capital availability; competition, including from more established or better financed competitors; and general economic, market and business conditions. For additional risks, please see the Company’s prospectus dated September 17, 2021 and other disclosure documents available on the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

No assurance can be given that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure shareholders that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking statements, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

Source: Rivalry Corp.