Intema recaps 2021 highlights and gears up for 2022

MONTREAL, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intema Solutions Inc. (“Intema” or the “Corporation”) (TSXV: ITM, OTCMKTS: ITMZF) is proud to provide a brief summary of its 2021 highlights and a look ahead at 2022, which it is heading into with just as much drive, more resources and an enhanced management and operating team.

2021 Highlights:



Acquisition of HypeX.gg, a first-of-its-kind social gaming platform comprising a leading esports tournament and wagering platform.

Acquisition of TheSMACK.gg, an esports product and lifestyle company serving a rapidly expanding community of gamers and commercial brands.

Ongoing acquisition of Livestream Gaming Ltd. (parent company of LOOT.BET), a licensed server-based real-money gaming platform and a top brand in the world of esports betting.

Acquisition of Team BH, Canada’s second largest esports and gaming entertainment organization, with a combined following of over 7.25 million people across its primary platforms.

Second closing on its $15 million financing, for total gross proceeds of over $10 million to date.

Letter of intent to acquire all the outstanding shares of Parabellum Media Inc., owner of Parabellum Esports and Northern Shield Academy.

Application filed with the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario to become a fully registered operator of Internet gaming and sports betting in Ontario, Canada’s largest and most populous province.

Granting of an Isle of Man online gambling license to Livestream Esports Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Intema.

Letter of intent signed with Wild Rose Entertainment to grant Generationz, Intema’s U.S. subsidiary, a LOOT.BET sports wagering skin.

Board and management team enhanced by the appointment of Art Manteris, Marc Brassard and Philip Nolan as directors and Jonathan Kowit and Jennifer Lazarus as executive marketing advisors.

“The year 2021 has been very active and productive for Intema, allowing us to reach several milestones, including the granting of the Isle of Man online gambling license and the signing and closing of multiple promising acquisitions,” said Laurent Benezra, President and CEO of Intema. “We expect to accomplish even more in 2022 as we gear up to build a strong and diversified esports and iGaming ecosystem in this large, growing market. Following today’s annual general and special meeting of shareholders, we will focus our efforts on closing the final tranche of our financing, finalizing the acquisition of LOOT.BET and Parabellum and pursuing other business development and M&A activities in Canada and the U.S.”

Private placement extension

Further to the news release dated June 17, 2021, announcing the terms of its non-brokered private placement of a maximum of 30,000,000 subscription receipts priced at $0.50 each, the Corporation has closed on gross proceeds of over $10 million to date and expects to hold the third and final closing on or before January 20, 2021.

About Intema

Intema Solutions Inc. is the world’s emerging leader in the esports and iGaming industry. Our mission is to bring the excitement of esports betting to the entire world through fully licensed, secure online platforms. Our ecosystem consists of subsidiaries in esports, iGaming, product branding, digital advertising and marketing campaign design that are all complementary drivers of our future revenue growth. For more information, please visit our corporate website at intema.ca .

