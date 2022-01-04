GZ6G Technologies Appoints PondelWilkinson to Lead Investor Relations Program

-- Initiative Follows Company’s Launch of 5G/WiFi6 Technology Platform for Cities, Stadiums, Universities and Other Large Venues --

LAS VEGAS, NV, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – GZ6G Technologies Corp. (OTCQB: GZIC), an enterprise smart solutions provider for cities, stadiums, universities and other large venues, today announced it has retained PondelWilkinson Inc. (“PondelWilkinson”) to manage its investor relations and corporate communications program.

PondelWilkinson will advise GZ6G management and its board of directors on all corporate communications matters and serve as the Company’s liaison to the investment community and financial news media.

“PondelWilkinson has been a leading voice in investor relations and corporate communications for more than 50 years, and we are excited to begin our relationship with them as our Company enters the next stage of its growth and development,” said Coleman Smith, CEO of GZ6G Technologies.

Founded by Smith and a team of software engineers in 2014, the Company’s securities up-listed to the OCTQB market in October 2021. GZ6G recently announced completion of a proprietary technology product deployment that exclusively manages Wi-Fi sponsorships within the newly constructed MidAmerican Energy Company RecPlex in West Des Moines, Iowa, a recently opened regional, indoor sports facility that provides year-round access for youth sports programs. The Company coordinated the installation in conjunction with a large group of hardware, software and service providers.

The Company is actively recruiting additional technical and customer relationship personnel and has initiated dialogue with several prospective high-profile customers.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, PondelWilkinson provides a full complement of communications services for emerging and established publicly traded, pre-public and privately-owned companies across a wide range of industries.

About GZ6G Technologies

GZ6G Technologies provides smart digital technologies through its proprietary platform to offer 5G and Wi-Fi6 technology applications to large venues, including stadiums and universities, and municipalities nationwide. Through a family of four business units, the Company advises on critical decisions about how best to store, process and protect data, upgrade facilities and building operations with emerging wireless and IoT applications, and help create new revenue streams and profit centers. For more information, visit www.gz6g.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

In addition to historical information, this press release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the Company entering its next stage of growth and development. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include the intent, belief, or expectations of the Company and members of its management team with respect to the company's future business operations, including comments about its ability to implement strategic growth plans, and attract high-profile customers, and the assumptions upon which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to, failure to complete anticipated sales under negotiations, lack of revenue growth, client discontinuances, failure to realize improvements in performance, efficiency and profitability, and adverse development with respect to litigation or increased litigation costs, the operation or performance of the Company's business units or the market price of its common stock. Additional factors that would cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated within this press release can also be found in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and on the Company's website. GZ6G Technologies denies any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements.

