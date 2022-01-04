Outlook on the Data Center Global Market to 2030 - Key Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Dublin, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Market by Component, Type, Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises), and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The rapidly deployable data center module or modular data center is a portable data center that helps to deploy data processing capacity. It offers scalable data center capacity along with a range of cooling and power options. The target customers for modular data center are overcrowded datacenter owners as well as those in necessity of huge mobile computing power, such as the military, Web 2.0 providers, physics labs, government, financial institutions, emergency relief organizations, and disaster recovery providers. It offers several benefits such as high efficiency to its users and helps them to increase per rack densities and encapsulate the IT environment by saving rack space.



Increase in demand for rapidly deployable & scalable data centers drives growth of the South America modular data center market. In addition, various factors such as upsurge in adoption of cloud services by small & medium size enterprises (SMEs), rise in demand for green data centers, and surge in demand for energy-efficient data centers notably contribute toward the growth of the market.



Moreover, rise in investments to develop advanced data centers during the COVID-19 pandemic considerably propel the growth of the market. However, challenges associated with transportation of the modular data center and vendor lock-in hamper growth of the market. On the contrary, surge in demand for modular data centers by colocation providers and emergence of fourth generation of data centers is expected to offer potential growth opportunities for the market in the near future.



The modular data center market is segmented on the basis of component, enterprise size, and industry vertical. By component, the market is categorized into solution and services. By enterprise size, it is classified into small & medium enterprises and large enterprises. By industry vertical, it is segregated into BFSI, IT & telecom, retail, manufacturing, healthcare, energy, media & entertainment, government, and others. Country wise, it is analyzed across Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Peru, Uruguay, and Rest of South America.



The key players operating in the South America modular data center market include CenturyLink, Dell Inc., Equinix, Inc., Flexenclosure AB, Gemelo, IBM Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Cisco Systems, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, and Vertive Group Corporation.



