Global Antibiotics Markets Report 2021: Market was Valued at $46.66 Billion in 2020 - Forecast to 2026

Dublin, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Antibiotics Market - Analysis By Drug Class (Beta-Lactams, Cephalosporins, Lipopeptide, Others), Mechanism, By Region, By Country (2021 Edition): Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Antibiotic Market was valued at USD 46.66 Billion in the year 2020 with North America leading the regional market share.

Growth in the Antibiotics Market is mainly driven by growth of ageing population, rising technical advancements and increasing awareness of infectious diseases in the global platform. Growing awareness as well as investments in development of new antibiotics in the market is pushing the research and development as well as clinical trials in the world.

Moreover, the trends towards excessive use of antibiotics by the people is putting a risk of growing antimicrobial resistance amongst the citizens which will make the present antibiotics ineffective against disease causing bacteria.

This is forcing the world to focus more on improving the clinical research on new antibiotics in the world. With population growth and rising geriatric population, there will be more demand of antibiotics which will push the global antibiotics market even further.

With the outbreak of the virus, as much as 95% of the people were prescribed antibiotics for their treatment. These included azithromycin, hydroxychloroquine (a chloroquine derivative of antimalarial drug) among others which proved successful for treatment of virus during the uncertain times.

Many people avoided staying in the hospitals for a longer duration during the pandemic, thus prescribing antibiotics seemed the only way out. With more patients getting prescribed with antibiotics, there was an increase in the demand for the same and the antibiotics market faced supply chain shortages.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development.

The companies analysed in the report include

DEINOVE

Bayer Group

Pfizer Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline

Novartis AG

Eli Lily and Company

Roche Holding AG

Amgen Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Merck KGaA

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Scope and Methodology

1.1 Scope of the Report

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Executive Summary



2. Strategic Recommendations



3. Antibiotics Market: Product Outlook



4. Global Antibiotics Market: Sizing and Forecast

4.1 Global Antibiotics Market Size, By Value, Year 2016-2026



5. Global Antibiotics Market Segmentation - By Drug Class, By Mechanism

5.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Antibiotics Market: By Drug Class

5.1.1 Beta-Lactams (Penicillin) - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.1.2 Cephalosporins- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.1.3 Lipopeptides - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.1.4 Others - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.2 Competitive Scenario of Global Antibiotics Market: By Mechanism

5.2.1 Cell Wall Synthesis - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.2.2 Protein - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.2.3 DNA Synthesis - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.2.4 Others - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)



6. Global Antibiotics Market: Regional Analysis

6.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Antibiotics Market: By Region



7. North America Antibiotics Market: An Analysis (2021-2026)

7.1 North America Antibiotics Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026), By Value

7.2 North America Antibiotics Market - Prominent Companies

7.3 Market Segmentation by Drug Class (Beta-Lactams (Penicillin), Cephalosporins, Lipopeptides and Others)

7.4 Market Segmentation by Mechanism (Cell Wall Synthesis, Protein Synthesis, DNA Synthesis and Others)

7.5 North America Antibiotics Market: Country Analysis

7.6 Market Opportunity Chart of North America Antibiotics Market - By Country, By Value, 2026

7.7 Competitive Scenario of North America Antibiotics Market: By Country



8. Europe Antibiotics Market: : An Analysis (2021-2026)



9. Asia Pacific Antibiotics Market: An Analysis (2021-2026)



10. Global Antibiotics Market Dynamics

10.1 Global Antibiotics Market Drivers

10.2 Global Antibiotics Market Restraints

10.3 Global Antibiotics Market Trends



11. Market Attractiveness

11.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Antibiotics Market - By Drug Class, 2026

11.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Antibiotics Market - By Mechanism, 2026

11.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Antibiotics Market - By Region, 2026



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1 Major Technological Innovations, Mergers & Acquisitions and Role of Manufacturers

12.2 Product Pipeline of Leading Antibiotic Companies

12.3 Market Share Analysis



13. Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yqkel5