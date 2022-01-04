The Global Hospital Stretchers Market is expected to grow by USD 742.02 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 6.70% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Hospital Stretchers Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03696561/?utm_source=GNW

70% during the forecast period. Our report on the hospital stretchers market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increased incidence of chronic diseases and the increasing geriatric population. In addition, the increased incidence of chronic diseases is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The hospital stretchers market analysis includes technology and application segments and geographic landscape.



The hospital stretchers market is segmented as below:

By Technology

• non-motorized stretchers

• motorized stretchers



By Application

• fixed-stretchers

• adjustable stretchers

• bariatric stretchers

• radiographic stretchers

• others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• ROW



This study identifies the growing demand for bariatric surgeries as one of the prime reasons driving the hospital stretchers market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on hospital stretchers market covers the following areas:

• Hospital stretchers market sizing

• Hospital stretchers market forecast

• Hospital stretchers market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading hospital stretchers market vendors that include Advanced Instrumentations Inc., Anetic Aid Ltd., Arjo AB, Bicakcilar Medical Devices, BMB Medical LLC, Favero Health Projects Spa, Ferno Group Co., Hill-Rom Holdings Inc., Stryker Corp., and Zhangjiagang Braun Industry Co. Ltd. Also, the hospital stretchers market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

