Monte Rosa Therapeutics to Present at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

BOSTON, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLUE), a biotechnology company developing novel molecular glue degrader medicines, today announced that the company is scheduled to present at the virtual 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference at 5:15 p.m. ET on Tuesday, January 11, 2022.



An archived webcast of the presentation can be accessed for up to 30 days via the “Events & Presentations” section of the company’s investor site at https://ir.monterosatx.com/.



About Monte Rosa

Monte Rosa Therapeutics is a biotechnology company developing a portfolio of novel molecular glue degrader medicines. These medicines are designed to employ the body’s natural mechanisms to selectively eliminate therapeutically relevant proteins. The company has developed a proprietary protein degradation platform, called QuEEN™ ( Qu antitative and E ngineered E limination of N eosubstrates), that enables it to rapidly identify protein targets and molecular glue degrader, or MGD, product candidates that are designed to eliminate therapeutically relevant proteins in a highly selective manner. The company’s drug discovery platform combines diverse and proprietary chemical libraries of small molecule protein degraders with in-house proteomics, structural biology, AI/machine learning-based target selection and computational chemistry capabilities to predict and obtain protein degradation profiles. For more information, visit www.monterosatx.com.

