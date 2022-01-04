Revolution Medicines to Provide R&D Update, Including Expansion of Development-Stage RAS(ON) Inhibitor Pipeline, During Presentation at 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revolution Medicines, Inc. (Nasdaq: RVMD), a clinical-stage oncology company focused on developing targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers, today announced that Mark A. Goldsmith, M.D., Ph.D., the company’s chief executive officer and chairman, will deliver a corporate presentation as part of the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. The conference, which will take place January 10-13, 2022, will be conducted in a virtual format.



As a centerpiece of the update, Dr. Goldsmith will announce the expansion of the company’s development-stage pipeline of RAS(ON) Inhibitors. Additionally, he will outline ongoing development plans for the company’s first two RAS(ON) Inhibitor programs: RMC-6236 (RASMULTI) and RMC-6291 (KRASG12C), and provide updates on its two clinical-stage RAS Companion Inhibitors: RMC-4630 (SHP2 inhibitor) and RMC-5552 (mTORC1/4EBP1 inhibitor).

Details of the company’s participation are as follows:

40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Conference Dates: January 10-13, 2022

Presentation Timing: 2:15 p.m. Eastern on Tuesday, January 11, 2022

Format: Virtual conference; webcast available

To access the live webcast of the presentation, please visit the “Events & Presentations” page of Revolution Medicines’ website at https://ir.revmed.com/events-and-presentations. Additionally, a replay of the webcast will be available on the “Events & Presentations” page of the Revolution Medicines website for at least 14 days following the conference.

About Revolution Medicines, Inc.

Revolution Medicines is a clinical-stage oncology company focused on developing targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s R&D pipeline comprises RAS(ON) Inhibitors designed to suppress diverse oncogenic variants of RAS proteins, and RAS Companion Inhibitors for use in combination treatment strategies. RAS(ON) Inhibitors include RMC-6291 and RMC-6236 in development, and a pipeline of research compounds targeting additional RAS variants. RAS Companion Inhibitors in clinical development include RMC-4630 and RMC-5552.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements in this press release that are not historical facts may be considered "forward-looking statements," including without limitation statements regarding the company’s development pipeline and plans and its ability to advance its portfolio and R&D pipeline. Forward-looking statements are typically, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “would,” “believe,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” and other similar terminology indicating future results. Such forward-looking statements are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause the company’s development programs, future results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include without limitation risks and uncertainties inherent in the drug development process, including the company’s programs’ early stage of development, the process of designing and conducting preclinical and clinical trials, the regulatory approval processes, the timing of regulatory filings, the challenges associated with manufacturing drug products, the company’s ability to successfully establish, protect and defend its intellectual property, other matters that could affect the sufficiency of the company’s capital resources to fund operations, reliance on third parties for manufacturing and development efforts, changes in the competitive landscape and the effects on the company’s business of the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Revolution Medicines in general, see Revolution Medicines’ Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 10, 2021, and its future periodic reports to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, Revolution Medicines undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events or circumstances, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.