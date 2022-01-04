Aleafia Health Provides Update on the Negotiation of its Convertible Debt

TORONTO, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aleafia Health Inc. (TSX: AH, AH.DB, OTCQX: ALEAF) (“Aleafia Health” or the “Company”) is providing a corporate update regarding its outstanding listed unsecured convertible debentures (TSX: AH.DB), issued on June 27, 2019 and maturing on June 27, 2022 (the “Convertible Debt”).



The Company has initiated negotiations with debenture holders with a view of amending the Convertible Debt to achieve an outcome that is beneficial to all the Company’s stakeholders.

As negotiations are underway, the Company has opted to not make an interest payment due on December 31, 2021. Under the terms of the Convertible Debt, there is no event of default as a result of this non-payment for 30 calendar days from the interest payment due date. Moreover, by Extraordinary Resolution, or otherwise by resolution by holders of more than fifty percent (50%) of the principal amount of Convertible Debt, an event of default may be waived. There can be no assurance that the current negotiations will result in a transaction or, if a transaction is undertaken, that it will be successfully concluded in a timely manner.

Aleafia Health is a vertically integrated and federally licensed Canadian cannabis company offering cannabis health and wellness services and products in Canada. The Company has developed an international footprint, with subsidiaries or investments in German and Australian medical cannabis companies and has products available in both markets. The Company owns and operates a virtual network of medical cannabis clinics staffed by physicians and nurse practitioners who have seen over 75,000 patients to date.

Aleafia Health owns three licensed cannabis production facilities and operates a strategically located distribution centre all in the province of Ontario, including the first large-scale, legal outdoor cultivation facility in Canadian history. The Company produces a diverse portfolio of cannabis derivative products including oils, capsules, edibles, sublingual strips, and vapes, for sale in Canada in the medical and adult-use markets, and in select international jurisdictions.

