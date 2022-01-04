The Paper and Paperboard Container and Packaging Market is expected to grow by $ 16.14 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 3.55% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Paper and Paperboard Container and Packaging Market in APAC 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02720192/?utm_source=GNW

14 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 3.55% during the forecast period. Our report on the paper and paperboard container and packaging market in APAC provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by environmental benefits associated with paper and paperboard containers and rising demand from e-commerce industry in APAC. In addition, environmental benefits associated with paper and paperboard containers is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The paper and paperboard container and packaging market in APAC analysis include the product segment and geographic landscape.



The paper and paperboard container and packaging market in APAC is segmented as below:

By Product

• Paper bags and sacks

• Corrugated containers and packaging

• Folding boxes and cases

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• China

• Japan

• India

• Indonesia

• Rest of APAC



This study identifies the increased adoption of retail-ready packagingas one of the prime reasons driving the paper and paperboard container and packaging market growth in APAC during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on paper and paperboard container and packaging market in APAC covers the following areas:

• Paper and paperboard container and packaging market sizing

• Paper and paperboard container and packaging market forecast

• Paper and paperboard container and packaging market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading paper and paperboard container and packaging market in APAC vendors that include Amcor Plc, Huhtamaki Oyj, International Paper Co., Mondi Group, Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Ltd., Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd., Oji Holdings Corp., Tetra Laval International SA, Toyo Seikan Group Holdings Ltd., and WestRock Co. Also, the paper and paperboard container and packaging market in APAC analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

