Small Pharma to Attend Upcoming Healthcare Conferences in January 2022

LONDON, United Kingdom, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Small Pharma Inc. (TSXV: DMT) (OTCQB: DMTTF) (the “Company” or “Small Pharma”), a neuropharmaceutical company focused on psychedelic-assisted therapies, is pleased to announce its attendance at the 11th Annual LifeSci Partners Annual Corporate Access Event , and the H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect Conference , from January 5-7, 2022, and January 10-13, 2022, respectively.



11th Annual LifeSci Partners Corporate Access Event (January 5-7, 2022)

Small Pharma is participating in the 11th Annual LifeSci Partners Corporate Access Event and an expert panel discussion, which will be hosted virtually. The panel discussion titled “Psychedelics: More Than Just a Trip” will be held on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. ET. Please click here to register and access the webcast.

H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect Conference (January 10-13, 2022)

Small Pharma will also participate in a fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect Conference, which will be held virtually. The fireside chat will be available on-demand from January 10, 2022, at 7:00 a.m. ET.

About Small Pharma

Small Pharma is a neuropharmaceutical company specialized in IP led development of novel treatments for mental health conditions, with a focus on depression. Small Pharma initiated a clinical program into N,N-dimethyltryptamine (“DMT”) assisted therapy in February 2021. This program includes a Phase I/IIa trial on its lead candidate alongside development of a robust pipeline of proprietary preclinical assets.

About DMT

DMT is a naturally occurring psychedelic tryptamine found in plants and in the brain of mammals. Scientific evidence suggests DMT offers the potential for rapid-acting and long-lasting antidepressant effects. DMT is differentiated by its short psychedelic experience (< 30mins), which allows for short treatment sessions and offers the potential for convenient supervised treatments within patient clinics. Small Pharma is advancing a pipeline of DMT-based therapies and is leading the world’s first DMT clinical trial for MDD, in collaboration with Imperial College London.

Cautionary Note

Small Pharma makes no medical, treatment or health benefit claims about its proposed products. The United Kingdom Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (“MHRA”) or other similar regulatory authorities have not evaluated claims regarding DMT-assisted therapies and other next generation psychoactive compounds. The efficacy of such therapies has not been confirmed by MHRA-approved research. There is no assurance that such DMT-assisted therapies and other psychoactive compounds can diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease or condition. Vigorous scientific research and clinical trials are needed. Any references to quality, consistency, efficacy and safety of potential therapies do not imply that Small Pharma verified such in clinical trials or that Small Pharma will complete such trials. If Small Pharma cannot obtain the approvals or research necessary to commercialize its business, it may have a material adverse effect on Small Pharma’s performance and operations.

The TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”) has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.