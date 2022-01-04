The Global Medical Composite Materials Market is expected to grow by $ 3.19 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 7.44% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Medical Composite Materials Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02432753/?utm_source=GNW

44% during the forecast period. Our report on the medical composite materials market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing demand for lightweight material in the medical industry and increase in the demand for carbon fiber reinforced plastics (CRPF) as composite materials for biomedical applications. In addition, the increasing demand for lightweight material in the medical industry is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The medical composite materials market analysis includes application and type segments and geographic landscape.



The medical composite materials market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Diagnostic imaging

• Orthopedics

• Needles and syringes

• Dental

• Microsphere



By Type

• Fiber composites

• Polymer-ceramic composites

• Polymer-metal composites



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• ROW



This study identifies the emergence of novel materials in the medicals sectoras one of the prime reasons driving the medical composite materials market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on medical composite materials market covers the following areas:

• Medical composite materials market sizing

• Medical composite materials market forecast

• Medical composite materials market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading medical composite materials market vendors that include 3M Co., Avient Corp., Composiflex, Evonik Industries AG, Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, icotec AG, Koninklijke DSM NV, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp., Polygon Co., and Toray Industries Inc. Also, the medical composite materials market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



