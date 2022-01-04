Vor to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vor Biopharma (Nasdaq: VOR), a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company, today announced that members of its senior management team will be participating in two upcoming virtual investor conferences:
H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2022 Virtual Conference
Presentation Date: Monday, January 10, 2022
Time: Pre-recorded on-demand presentation available beginning at 7:00 AM ET
2022 B Riley Virtual Oncology Conference
Fireside Chat Live Webcast Date: Thursday, January 27, 2022
Time: 10:30 AM ET
The live and on demand webcasts of both presentations will be available on the Company's website at www.vobrbio.com. An archived replay of each webcast will also be available.
About Vor Biopharma
Vor Biopharma is a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company that aims to change the standard of care for patients with blood cancers by engineering hematopoietic stem cells to enable targeted therapies post-transplant. For more information, visit: www.vorbio.com.
