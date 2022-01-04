First Fertility Adds to Leadership Team With Chief Operating Officer

AVON, Connecticut, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Fertility, a nationwide fertility company focused on patient experience, announced today that it has hired Karen Flug as the company's Chief Operating Officer. Flug has over 29 years of leadership experience, most recently as Chief Field Operations Officer at Forefront Dermatology and prior to that as COO of Midwest Dental Support Centers.

"Karen brings decades of leadership in finance and operations, and we're thrilled to welcome her to First Fertility," CEO Derek Larkin said. "She has extensive healthcare experience working with multi-divisional companies and achieving operational efficiencies, improved employee engagement, and higher patient satisfaction rates, all of which lead to increased revenue growth. She will be a key member of our leadership team and her experience will be a great asset."

Flug's addition comes at a time of accelerated expansion for First Fertility, and her experience and strategic approach to business operations made her an obvious choice to lead operations for the growing company.

"I look forward to working to build upon First Fertility's approach to patient experience across our growing network of fertility centers," Flug added. "We will continually optimize our business to support its growth while focusing on the needs of patients and partner centers. I am proud to be a part of a team that puts its patients first."

About First Fertility

First Fertility offers comprehensive and customized care for patients to grow their families. The business partners with reproductive endocrinology practices across the United States, investing in and offering strategic opportunities to these Centers of Excellence so that physicians can focus on what matters most: taking care of their patients. Learn more at firstfertility.com.

