Osisko Mining Appoints Simard Vice President Exploration

TORONTO, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK:TSX. "Osisko" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that Mr. Pascal Simard has been promoted to the position of Vice-President Exploration, where he will manage all exploration activities of the corporation.



Pascal joined Osisko Mining Inc. in 2016 and most recently held the position of Director of Exploration where he contributed to the development of the company projects portfolio, including Windfall and regional exploration on Urban-Barry. A graduate from Université du Québec à Chicoutimi with a Bachelor in geological engineering, Mr. Simard is a professional engineer with over 17 years of experience on exploration and mining projects in Canada, and is a member of the Ordre des Ingénieurs du Québec. Prior to joining Osisko, Pascal worked with Virginia Mines and Cambior on projects in the Abitibi, James-Bay and Northern Quebec.

John Burzynski, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Company stated: “We are very pleased to welcome Pascal as the new Vice-President Exploration for Osisko Mining. We expect him to have a very busy 2022 as we move to complete feasibility work on our flagship Windfall deposit and begin to turn our attention to making new discoveries on our vast Urban Barry-Quévillon land package.”

About Osisko Mining Inc.

Osisko is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Osisko holds a 100% interest in the high-grade Windfall gold deposit located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau in Québec and holds a 100% undivided interest in a large area of claims in the surrounding Urban Barry area and nearby Quévillon area (over 2,600 square kilometres).

CONTACT INFORMATION:

John Burzynski

Chief Executive Officer

Telephone (416) 363-8653