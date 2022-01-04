electroCore to Present at H.C. Wainwright BIOCONNECT Virtual Conference

ROCKAWAY, NJ, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- electroCore, Inc. (the “Company”), (NASDAQ: ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine company, today announced that its management team will give a presentation at the H.C. Wainwright BIOCONNECT Virtual Conference. The conference is taking place virtually from January 10 - 13, 2022. Details for access to the presentation are as follows:

H.C. Wainwright BIOCONNECT Virtual Conference:

Date: January 10, 2022

Time: 7:00 am ET

Investors can register for the conference HERE.

Following the conference, a webcast replay of the presentation will be available on the Investor section of the company’s website, electroCore.

About electroCore, Inc.

electroCore, Inc. is a commercial stage bioelectronic medicine company dedicated to improving patient outcomes through its non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation therapy platform, initially focused on the treatment of multiple conditions in neurology. The company's current indications are the preventive treatment of cluster headache and migraine, the acute treatment of migraine and episodic cluster headache, the acute and preventive treatment of migraines in adolescents, and paroxysmal hemicrania and hemicrania continua in adults.

For more information, visit www.electrocore.com.