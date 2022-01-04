Solid Biosciences Reports Inducement Grant to New Senior Vice President, Human Resources

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solid Biosciences Inc. (Nasdaq: SLDB), a life sciences company focused on advancing meaningful therapies for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne), today announced the grant of inducement awards to its newly appointed Senior Vice President, Human Resources, Allison Bogosian. The grant was approved by a majority of the independent directors of the Company on November 18, 2021 as an inducement material to Ms. Bogosian entering into employment with the Company in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).



The inducement grant to Ms. Bogosian consisted of an option to purchase up to 131,400 shares of common stock and a restricted stock unit award with respect to 65,700 shares of common stock. The option has a ten-year term and an exercise price of $1.78 per share, the closing price per share of Solid Biosciences’ common stock as reported by Nasdaq on January 3, 2022. The option and restricted stock unit award each vest in four equal installments on each one-year anniversary of Ms. Bogosian’s employment start date until the fourth anniversary of Ms. Bogosian’s start date, subject to Ms. Bogosian’s continued service with the Company through the applicable vesting dates.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences is a life sciences company focused on advancing transformative treatments to improve the lives of patients living with Duchenne. Disease-focused and founded by a family directly impacted by Duchenne, our mandate is simple yet comprehensive – work to address the disease at its core by correcting the underlying mutation that causes Duchenne with our lead gene therapy candidate, SGT-001. For more information, please visit www.solidbio.com.

Investor Contact:

David Carey

FINN Partners

212-867-1768

David.Carey@finnpartners.com

Caitlin Lowie

Solid Biosciences

607-423-3219

clowie@solidbio.com