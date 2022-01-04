Mission Produce to Participate in the 2022 ICR Conference

OXNARD, Calif., Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mission Produce, Inc. (“Mission” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: AVO) today announced Steve Barnard, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Bryan Giles, Chief Financial Officer, will be participating in the 2022 ICR Conference. The Company will host a fireside chat on Tuesday, January 11th at 9:00 am ET.



The live audio webcast will be available to all interested parties through a live audio webcast accessible on the Company's Investor Relations website at https://investors.missionproduce.com/.

About Mission Produce, Inc.:

Mission Produce is the global leader in the worldwide avocado business. Since 1983, Mission Produce has been sourcing, producing, and distributing fresh Hass avocados, and as of 2021, fresh mangos, to retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers in over 25 countries. The vertically integrated Company owns and operates four state-of-the-art packing facilities in key growing locations globally including California, Mexico & Peru, and has additional sourcing capabilities in Chile, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Guatemala, New Zealand, & South Africa, which allow the company to provide a year-round supply of premium fruit. Mission’s global distribution network includes twelve forward distribution centers in North America, China & Europe that offer value-added services such as ripening, bagging, custom packing, and logistical management. In addition, Mission owns over 11,000 acres globally, allowing for diversified sourcing and access to complementary growing seasons, while ensuring its customers receive the highest quality fruit possible. For more information, please visit www.missionproduce.com.

Contacts:

Investor Relations Contact:

ICR

Jeff Sonnek

646-277-1263

jeff.sonnek@icrinc.com

Media:

Denise Junqueiro

Vice President of Marketing and Communications

Mission Produce, Inc.

press@missionproduce.com