Fulcrum Therapeutics® Appoints Esther Rajavelu as Chief Financial Officer

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: FULC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of patients with genetically defined rare diseases, today announced the appointment of Esther Rajavelu as Chief Financial Officer. Ms. Rajavelu brings nearly 20 years of experience in the life sciences sector spanning equities research, investment banking and strategic consulting. She will be responsible for overseeing Fulcrum’s financial operations, including financial planning, reporting, accounting, and investor relations.

“Fulcrum is poised for a period of tremendous growth, following positive clinical data for losmapimod demonstrating its potential to slow or stop the progression of FSHD as well as positive data for FTX-6058 highlighting its potential to provide a functional cure for sickle cell disease,” said Bryan Stuart, Fulcrum’s president and chief executive officer. “Esther brings deep strategic, financial and investment experience that is vital to this next phase of our growth and to our mission of developing therapies to treat the root cause of rare genetic diseases. We are thrilled to welcome her to our team.”

“I am incredibly excited to be joining Fulcrum at this pivotal time,” said Ms. Rajavelu. “The company has two potentially disease-modifying programs in development for patient populations in dire need of new therapies, as well as an increasingly powerful product engine in FulcrumSeek™ that promises to speed the pace of discovery. I look forward to working with the exceptional team at Fulcrum to continue to advance the company toward critical milestones, with the ultimate goal of providing value to patients and shareholders.”

Ms. Rajavelu was most recently a senior equities research analyst at UBS Securities, covering small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, following similar positions covering biotechnology and major pharmaceuticals companies at Deutsche Bank and Oppenheimer & Co. Prior to her career in sell-side equities research, she spent several years as an investment banker focused on the life sciences sector at firms, including Bank of America Merrill Lynch and EY Capital Advisors. Prior to that, she served as a pharmaceuticals strategy consultant.

Ms. Rajavelu holds a bachelor’s degree in Economics and International Relations from Wesleyan University and an MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of patients with genetically defined rare diseases in areas of high unmet medical need. Fulcrum’s proprietary product engine, FulcrumSeek™, identifies drug targets which can modulate gene expression to treat the known root cause of gene mis-expression. The company has advanced losmapimod to Phase 2 clinical development for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD). Fulcrum has also advanced FTX-6058, a small molecule designed to increase expression of fetal hemoglobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia into Phase 1 clinical development.

