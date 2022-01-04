Aqua Metals Appoints Justin Chen as APAC Region Leader

RENO, Nev., Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS) ("Aqua Metals" or the "Company"), a leading innovator in metals recycling with its AquaRefining™ technology, has appointed Justin Chen, a critical minerals and chemical industry veteran, based in Taipei, Taiwan as Aqua Metals’ Asia Pacific regional leader. Chen will add key organizational capability in ensuring the success of the Company’s first licensee, ACME Metal, to drive region-wide business and market development for AquaRefining solutions for lead and lithium battery recycling.



Mr. Chen most recently served as the Director – Center of Excellence for APAC and then China Country Manager for Albemarle Corporation, the largest provider of lithium for electric vehicle batteries. Prior to his tenure at Albemarle, Mr. Chen served in various roles, including business development, product marketing and commercial excellence for Dow Chemical and Borouge in the APAC region.

“Justin’s deep background in critical materials and business development in APAC, coupled with his recent relocation to Taipei, make him the perfect hire to ensure the success of our first licensee, ACME Metal in Taiwan, as well as supporting Aqua Metal’s business initiatives in APAC” said David Regan, Vice President, Commercial.

“I was attracted by the opportunity to facilitate Aqua Metals’ entry into Taiwan and the wider APAC marketplace because of its environmental and economic advantages and its potential to disrupt and greatly enhance the rapidly growing energy storage marketplace,” said Justin Chen. “By drawing on my background in critical materials, business and market development, I look forward to partnering with Aqua Metals, ACME, and additional parties to make AquaRefining a success throughout the region.”

Mr. Chen, who has participated in meetings and onboarding activities with Aqua Metals and ACME Metal in Taiwan, will be integral to ensuring the success of the phased deployment of AquaRefining, working with ACME to develop the direct to oxide opportunities and streamline the link between battery recycling and manufacturing. In addition to the ACME partnership, Mr. Chen will facilitate general market and business development opportunities throughout the APAC region.

About Aqua Metals

Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS) is reinventing metals recycling with its patented hydrometallurgical AquaRefining™ technology. The modular Aqualyzers™ cleanly generate ultra-pure metal one atom at a time, closing the sustainability loop for the rapidly growing energy storage economy. The Company’s offerings include equipment supply, services, and licensing of the AquaRefining technology to recyclers across the globe. Aqua Metals is based in McCarran, Nevada. To learn more, please visit www.aquametals.com .

Safe Harbor

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning Aqua Metals, Inc. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements that contain words such as "expects," "contemplates," "anticipates," "plans," "intends," "believes", "estimates", "potential" and variations of such words or similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes, or that do not relate to historical matters. The forward-looking statements in this press release include our expectations for the benefits of our collaboration with ACME, the development of a methodology to produce oxide directly from AquaRefined material, and the expected benefits of creating oxide directly from AquaRefined briquettes. Those forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially. Among those factors are: (1) the risk that we may not derive the expected benefits from our agreement with ACME; (2) the risk we may not be able develop a methodology to produce oxide directly from AquaRefined material or, if we do, derive the expected benefits from such methodology; (3) the risk that we may not be able to satisfactorily demonstrate to potential licensees the technical and commercial viability of our Aqualyzer and AquaRefining process; (4) the risk that licensees may refuse or be slow to adopt our AquaRefining process as an alternative to smelting in spite of the perceived benefits of AquaRefining; (5) the risk that we may not realize the expected economic benefits from any licenses we may enter into; (6) the risk that we may not be able to access additional capital as and when needed and (7) those other risks disclosed in the section "Risk Factors" included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 25, 2021 and subsequent SEC filings. Aqua Metals cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update or revise such statements to reflect new circumstances or unanticipated events as they occur, except as required by law.