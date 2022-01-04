Cocrystal Pharma to Present at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Virtual Conference

BOTHELL, Wash., Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: COCP) (“Cocrystal” or the “Company”) announces that management will present a company overview at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Virtual Conference being held January 10-13, 2022. A webcast of the Company’s presentation will be available on the IR Calendar section of the Cocrystal Pharma website beginning Monday, January 10, 2022 at 7:00 a.m. Eastern time.

“This year promises to be highly eventful as we plan to initiate first-in-human studies as quickly as possible with two different SARS-CoV-2 antivirals for potential oral and inhalation COVID-19 treatments. Building on Cocrystal’s platform technology and expertise in developing antivirals, we carefully evaluated broad-spectrum antiviral activity of these SARS-CoV-2 protease inhibitors against all major SARS-CoV-2 variants including Omicron and Delta. We also obtained favorable preclinical safety data on these inhibitors,” said Sam Lee, Ph.D., Cocrystal’s President and interim co-CEO. “Our influenza A Phase 1 trial is also advancing with subject enrollment expected in the current quarter.”

“We are well positioned financially to advance our clinical plans with a strong cash position and clean debt free balance sheet,” said James Martin, CFO and interim co-CEO. “We are pleased to begin the New Year by sharing our exciting plans with the investment community.”

About Cocrystal Pharma, Inc.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing novel antiviral therapeutics that target the replication process of influenza viruses, coronaviruses (including SARS-CoV-2), hepatitis C viruses and noroviruses. Cocrystal employs unique structure-based technologies and Nobel Prize-winning expertise to create first- and best-in-class antiviral drugs. For further information about Cocrystal, please visit www.cocrystalpharma.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding our goals of initiating Phase 1 clinical studies as rapidly as possible, expected subject enrollment for our influenza A Phase 1 clinical trial in the first quarter of 2022, and the potential efficacy of antiviral inhibitors against COVID-19. The words "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events. Some or all of the events anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not occur. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the risks arising from supply chain disruptions on our ability to obtain products including raw materials and test animals as well as similar problems with our vendors and our current contract research organizations (CROs) and future CROs and contract manufacturing organizations , the ability of our CROs to recruit volunteers for, and to proceed with, clinical trials, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic including new variants on the national and global economy, the duration of presently discovered COVID-19 variants and our ability to treat new variants, the cooperation of the FDA in accelerating development in our COVID-19 program, our collaboration partners’ technology and software performing as expected, the results of future preclinical and clinical trials, general risks arising from clinical trials, receipt of regulatory approvals, regulatory changes, and development of effective treatments and/or vaccines by competitors, including as part of the programs financed by the U.S. government. Further information on our risk factors is contained in our filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

