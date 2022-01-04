Liberty Star Reports on Upcoming Exploration at Red Rock Canyon Gold Prospect

TUCSON, AZ, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liberty Star Minerals (“Liberty Star” or the “Company”) (OTCMarkets: LBSR) updates its wholly owned Red Rock Canyon Gold Project (RRC) within its Hay Mountain Project in southeast Arizona. The RRC may possess commercially important minerals that we believe are associated with porphyry copper-gold-moly geologic structures, well represented in the area from central Arizona to northern Mexico.



In July the Company released the Technical Report Red Rock Canyon Gold Property Cochise County, Arizona which presented the outline and history of the project. Liberty Star Board Member Barney Guarnera, writing as a Qualified Person, concluded “prior exploration work for gold has demonstrated that gold of a grade that would currently be considered economic exists in several areas.” (p.39) Guarnera calls for further evaluation of the area to determine the possible presence of a commercially significant gold deposit. Specific investigative targets, especially historic drill holes with the presence of gold and jasperoid outcrops, are the Company’s current focus.

For the first quarter of 2022 the Company looks to continue progress on permitting and exploration activities at RRC:

Arizona State Land Department (ASLD) required archeological and native plant studies (reported 09/13/2021) (the “Studies”) were submitted and are awaiting approval from that agency. The results of these studies appear routine and within acceptable parameters. We expect approval within the 1 st quarter of 2022. State approval of the Studies is required before we can proceed with new ground-based IP (induced polarization) and drilling activities.

quarter of 2022. State approval of the Studies is required before we can proceed with new ground-based IP (induced polarization) and drilling activities. Current and ongoing ASLD Mineral Exploration Permit (MEP) maintenance work in lieu of cash payment is required at RRC and Hay Mountain throughout the year. At RRC that work consisted of detailed rock outcrop surface sampling and mapping. We have posted, and will continue to post, assay results and updated maps to our website for any samples submitted for geochemical analysis. Both our assessment obligations and claim fee payments are current for all State and Federal parcels.

Ground-based IP geophysical work is under contract and expected to proceed immediately upon ASLD approval of the Studies. In the meantime, consulting geophysicist Dr. Jim Fink (Ph.D., P.E., R.L.S.) is re-interpreting multiple geophysical survey data done at RRC in the 1980s and 1990s (RRC Gold Property Technical Report, pp. 15 - 20). This work will continue throughout the first quarter of 2022. We are optimistic that, at RRC, the existing IP and resistivity data, when subjected to Dr. Fink’s re-interpretation, and in conjunction with LBSR’s surface sampling program will yield informative data upon which to base detailed, future exploration planning. As Dr. Fink recommends, “… previously conducted very-low-frequency (VLF) and Z-axis, transient electromagnetics (ZTEM) coverage will also be reviewed to see if the data reliably detects favorable structures.” We expect to have some results in January 2022 with new IP survey work to follow. The new IP surveys, specific for gold, will then be integrated with existing assay and geochemical data acquired from several drillholes already existing in the area.



“We will work toward Phase 1 drilling throughout the first quarter,” states Liberty Star CEO Brett Gross. “We continue to communicate with several interested parties that find our Red Rock gold prospect compelling now. The 2021 Technical Report confirmed previously reported gold intercepts at the RRC property which we need investigate further even as we prepare to drill. The IP survey review and integration work is both necessary for the exploration process and indicates to potential funders both the magnitude of RRC’s possibilities and our commitment to serious exploration work to forward the project. The more expert analysis we can offer, the better our financial prospects are for funding our projects and delivering shareholder value.”

