CENTOGENE’s CentoCloud® Set to Revolutionize Rare Disease Diagnostics With Decentralized SaaS Platform for Laboratories Around the World

The CentoCloud solution is a cloud-based Software as a Service (SaaS) platform that enables laboratories around the world to analyze, interpret, and report genomic variants, and will be able to utilize the power of proprietary reagent kits CENTOGENE is developing in collaboration with Twist Bioscience for rare disease diagnostics

CentoCloud provides rapid and reliable medical reports, which can be challenging for sequencing laboratories due to resource limitations as well as regulatory requirements

Based on the decentralization of genetic testing and CENTOGENE’s rare disease-centric Bio/Databank and Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based clinical interpretation, CentoCloud will enable access to best-in-class medical reporting



CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and ROSTOCK, Germany and BERLIN, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centogene N.V. (Nasdaq: CNTG), a commercial-stage company focused on generating data-driven insights to diagnose, understand, and treat rare diseases, today announced the global release of CentoCloud, a SaaS platform enabling decentralized analysis, interpretation, and reporting of genomic variants linked to rare diseases.

Generating medical reports of diagnostic analyses is resource intensive – requiring an extensive amount of bioinformatic expertise, a sizeable databank of patient samples, and a streamlined recording system. Furthermore, as a trend, an increasing number of laboratories around the world are responding to regional requirements for increasing the amount of genetic sequencing being performed locally. CentoCloud, powered by proven bioinformatic pipelines and the world’s largest Bio/Databank of its kind, helps overcome these obstacles to make rare disease diagnostics accessible around the world.

By providing a decentralized workflow, this fully digital solution aggregates Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) data from laboratories into the cloud, where automated, curated, bioinformatic analysis and AI-based genomic variant prioritization and classification generate high quality reporting of the utmost value. Additionally, the insights generated from consented data via CentoCloud will augment the Bio/Databank and may contribute to the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat rare diseases in the future.

“At CENTOGENE, we are committed to continuing to expand our footprint to enable access to genetic testing for rare diseases anywhere in the world,” said Dr. Maximilian Schmid, CENTOGENE’s Chief Commercial Officer - Diagnostics. “Taking CentoCloud from a proof-of-concept to a commercialized service, labs around the world now have direct access to straightforward implementation of NGS and can deliver timely results to combat rare diseases, no matter where they are found.”

CentoCloud – The End-to-End Decentralized Diagnostic Solution



The digital bioinformatics solution offers several key features that advance rare disease patient care:

Accessibility

CentoCloud has been designed to complement the large existing base of state-of-the-art Illumina sequencing analyzer technology products around the world. In addition, earlier this year CENTOGENE announced a collaboration with Twist Bioscience to leverage their expertise in genetic kit development. Laboratories taking advantage of the CentoCloud SaaS platform benefit from higher diagnostic yields and a faster time to diagnosis at lower overall costs



Automation

The automated bioinformatics pipeline analyzes NGS data based on CENTOGENE's validated testing products, annotated with data from the Company’s proprietary rare disease-centric Bio/Databank



Accuracy

Drawing on more than 15 years of rare disease diagnostic experience and AI-supported clinical interpretation and medical reporting, CentoCloud facilitates the same high quality and diagnostic accuracy as CENTOGENE offers in its own certified state-of-the-art labs



For further information about CentoCloud, visit: https://www.centogene.com/diagnostics/centocloud-bioinformatics-solution.html

This cloud-based SaaS solution represents another significant step forward for CENTOGENE’s mission to increase its diagnostic footprint and enable the cure of 100 rare diseases within the next 10 years. To learn more, visit: https://www.centogene.com/virtual-investor-event

About CENTOGENE

CENTOGENE engages in diagnosis and research around rare diseases transforming real-world clinical, genetic, and multiomic data to diagnose, understand, and treat rare diseases. Our goal is to bring rationality to treatment decisions and to accelerate the development of new orphan drugs by using our extensive rare disease knowledge and data. CENTOGENE has developed a global proprietary rare disease platform based on our real-world data repository of over 600,000 patients representing over 120 different countries.

The Company’s platform includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and genetic data that reflects a global population, as well as a biobank of patients’ blood samples and cell cultures. CENTOGENE believes this represents the only platform focused on comprehensive analysis of multi-level data to improve the understanding of rare hereditary diseases. It allows for better identification and stratification of patients and their underlying diseases to enable and accelerate discovery, development, and access to orphan drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the Company collaborated with over 30 pharmaceutical partners.

