Daré Bioscience to Participate in H.C. Wainwright BIOCONNECT 2022 Conference

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: DARE), a leader in women’s health innovation, today announced that Sabrina Martucci Johnson, its President and Chief Executive Officer, will deliver a company presentation at the H.C. Wainwright BIOCONNECT 2022 Conference being held virtually January 10 – 13, 2022.



Ms. Johnson’s presentation will be available on-demand for conference participants, and under “Presentations, Events & Webcasts" in the Investors section of the company's website at http://ir.darebioscience.com, beginning at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 10, 2022.

Following the conclusion of the conference, an archived webcast of Ms. Johnson’s presentation will be available on the company’s website until January 27, 2022.

Registration and other information about the conference can be found at https://hcwevents.com/bioconnect.

About Daré Bioscience

Daré Bioscience is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to advancing innovative products for women’s health. The company’s mission is to identify, develop and bring to market a diverse portfolio of differentiated therapies that prioritize women's health and well-being, expand treatment options, and improve outcomes, primarily in the areas of contraception, fertility, and vaginal and sexual health.

Daré’s first FDA-approved product, XACIATOTM (clindamycin phosphate), is a lincosamide antibacterial indicated for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis in female patients 12 years of age and older. XACIATO is a clear, colorless, viscous gel, to be administered once intravaginally as a single dose. Daré’s product portfolio also includes potential first-in-category candidates in clinical development: Ovaprene®, a novel, hormone-free monthly contraceptive whose U.S. commercial rights are under a license agreement with Bayer; Sildenafil Cream, 3.6%, a novel cream formulation of sildenafil to treat female sexual arousal disorder utilizing the active ingredient in Viagra®; and DARE-HRT1, a combination bio-identical estradiol and progesterone intravaginal ring for hormone therapy following menopause. To learn more about Daré’s full portfolio of women’s health product candidates, and mission to deliver differentiated therapies for women, please visit www.darebioscience.com.

Daré may announce material information about its finances, product candidates, clinical trials and other matters using the Investors section of its website (http://ir.darebioscience.com), SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts. Daré will use these channels to distribute material information about the company, and may also use social media to communicate important information about the company, its finances, product candidates, clinical trials and other matters. The information Daré posts on its investor relations website or through social media channels may be deemed to be material information. Daré encourages investors, the media, and others interested in the company to review the information Daré posts in the Investors section of its website and to follow these Twitter accounts: @SabrinaDareCEO and @DareBioscience. Any updates to the list of social media channels the company may use to communicate information will be posted on the investor relations page of Daré’s website mentioned above.

Contacts:

Investors on behalf of Daré Bioscience, Inc.:

Lee Roth

Burns McClellan

lroth@burnsmc.com

212.213.0006

OR

Media on behalf of Daré Bioscience, Inc.:

Jake Robison

Canale Communications

jake.robison@canalecomm.com

619.849.5383

Source: Daré Bioscience, Inc.



