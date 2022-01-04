Principal Provides Q1 2022 Update

DALLAS, TEXAS, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Principal Solar, Inc. (OTC Pink: PSWW) (“Principal” or “the Company”), a strategic investor in organizations and technologies that support next-generation opportunities in traditional, renewable, and clean energy sectors as well as an investor in undervalued petroleum-producing properties, today announced its initial activities for 2022, which include the imminent release of a comprehensive letter to shareholders, an upcoming audio interview in January with Principal’s Chairman and CEO, and the anticipated completion of its fiscal 2019 and 2020 audit.

“On behalf of the entire Principal team, I’d like to wish everyone a happy and prosperous New Year. We believe that 2022 is going to be important for the Company, so we’re starting things off by bringing our shareholders up to speed on our progress and planned activities going forward,” said K. Bryce “Rick” Toussaint, CPA, MBA, Principal’s Chairman and CEO. “This month we’re anticipating the release of our Letter to Shareholders, and I’m scheduled to be interviewed by Everett Jolly, the founder and CEO of Stock Day Media. We’re confident that both events will be informative and drive further interest in Principal.”

The details regarding Mr. Toussaint’s Stock Day Media interview will be announced once the date and time have been finalized. The Company also announced that it is nearing the end of its audit conducted by PCOAB firm Whitley Penn.

“We’ve been in close, ongoing communication with our auditors, and I’m happy to say that the process is about finished,” said Mr. Toussaint. “We expect that the final report for Principal’s fiscal years 2019 and 2020 will be delivered early in the first quarter of 2022.”

About Stock Day Media

Stock Day Media’s mission is to provide transparency to publicly traded companies and inform the investors directly. Stock Day gears its services to those Micro-Cap and Nano companies that trade on OTC, NYSE, NASDAQ, and TSX Markets.

Founder and CEO Everett Jolly has over 25 years of experience in the financial sector. With this background comes a wealth of knowledge and desire to teach investors about the Micro-Cap market. Everett is recognized for showing his dedication and leadership, having been inducted into “Worldwide Who’s Who” for excellence in marketing.

For further information, please visit the Company’s website at www.stockdaymedia.com .

About Principal Solar

Principal Solar is a strategic investor in organizations and technologies that support next-generation opportunities in traditional, renewable, and clean energy sectors as well as an acquirer and operator of undervalued petroleum-producing properties.

For further information, please visit the Company’s website at www.pswwenergy.com .

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

The statements contained in this news release which are not historical facts may be "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated. For example, statements that describe PSWW' hopes, plans, objectives, goals, intentions, or expectations are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made herein are only made as of the date of this news release. Numerous factors, many of which are beyond PSWWs' control, will affect actual results. PSWW undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. This news release should be read in conjunction with PSWWs' most recent financial reports and other filings posted with the OTC Markets and/or the U. S. Securities and Exchange Commission by PSWW.

Principal Solar Contact

K. Bryce “Rick” Toussaint, CPA, MBA

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

kt@pswwenergy.com

214.885.0032