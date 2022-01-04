DZS to Present at the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DZS Inc. (NASDAQ: DZSI), a global leader in broadband connectivity platforms and communications software solutions, today announced that Charlie Vogt, Chief Executive Officer, and Misty Kawecki, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference on Monday, January 10, 2022, at 1:15 p.m. ET. DZS will provide an audio webcast on the Investor Relations section of the DZS website at https://investor.dzsi.com.



