One World Universe, Inc. Hires Richard Quiroz as Social Media Director

OWUV to Continue Momentum in 2022 with New Director to Expand Social Media Presence



HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- One World Universe, Inc. (OTC: OWUV), a publicly traded company that invests in sports related businesses, distressed assets, business opportunities within emerging industries such as the Metaverse and providing humanitarian efforts in over 185 countries, announced they have completed negotiations with Social Media Director Richard Quiroz and are continuing the successes from 2021 with an emphasis on social media exposure and commitment of transparency to our valued shareholders.

The addition of Social Media Director Richard Quiroz to One World Universe, Inc. ensures the timely flow of information circulates on the world’s most popular social media platforms: Twitter, Instagram, Discord, and, for our future crypto endeavors, Telegram. As a goal, One World Universe strives to establish a larger presence in community engagement and social media growth. In short, we want our shareholders and investment community to be part of the conversation. OWUV will have its first NFT launch on launchmynft.com on January 07, 2022. With this will come individual Instagram and Twitter pages allowing shareholders, followers, and NFT owners to post, talk, and ask questions about their “One World ALIEN” NFTs.

“My job, and desire, as the One World Universe, Inc. Social Media Director, is to grow our social media presence, provide the timely flow of information, news, and events, and serve the real heroes in our story, the shareholders and investment community.” – Richard Quiroz, Social Media Director of OWUV.

Richard Quiroz comes to the table with an impressive background of education, military experience and social media expertise. Mr. Quiroz is a graduate from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a bachelor’s degree in Science and Engineering with a focus in Business Management and Systems Engineering. He currently serves in the United States Army, dedicating his time to both protecting the nation, and upholding the One World Universe mission of implementing global humanitarian efforts and improving peoples’ lives. He has previously served as a Social Media Manager in the Crytpo sector and has vast experience in social media marketing, brand identity development, and has rapidly grown engagement in community platforms (i.e. Twitter, Instagram, Discord, and Telegram).

“One World Universe proudly supports our military and veterans. In that regard, we are pleased to welcome Richard Quiroz, West Point Graduate, to our team as our new Social Media Director. As our success continues to flourish, we are confident that Richard Quiroz, and his unique skill sets, will help bring One World Universe the far-reaching exposure we need as we enter new markets, sectors . . . and uni-VERSEs.” - Jerry C. Craig, CEO of OWUV.

Look for a plethora of updates and press releases as we continue to push into the new year a resolute commitment to philanthropic causes and our shareholders/investment community. For further updates and information, shareholders are asked to follow our social media accounts on twitter at www.twitter.com/JCHC_UPWT and www.twitter.com/OneWorldU or visit our websites at www.oneworlduniverseinc.com and www.JCHoldingCorp.com.

About One World Universe, Inc.

One World Universe (OTC: OWUV) is a California corporation whose mission driven business is implementing global humanitarian efforts through the profits generated from the sales of products and services to improve people's lives living in the harshest environments and their communities. Our company has contributed valuable resources such as access to (PPE) personal protective equipment, medications, vaccines, and educational support programs where play and basic necessities are essential.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainty and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company that are contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov and in OTC Markets at www.otcmarkets.com

