Accelerator Venture Partners Announces New General Partner Focused on FastTrak Investment Funds

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accelerator Venture Partners (AVP), a Greater Philadelphia based early-stage venture fund, announces the addition of a new general partner, Scott MacColl. Scott is the Founder of MacColl Strategic Advisors. The firm provides consulting services for insurers, reinsurers, and intermediaries focused on Surety and credit-related insurance products domestically and internationally. Scott joins AVP for an opportunity to parlay his experience in collaboration with knowledgeable accredited investors to offer expertise in a variety of areas critical to making informed investment decisions.



The AVP Family of FastTrak Funds are a $1M+ annual investment fund focused on early-stage companies that have successfully completed the Keiretsu Forum rigorous due-diligence process. The Funds are an excellent tool for a new angel investor looking to quickly diversify their portfolio with the best deal flow across silos and geography. Unlike most venture funds, the annual AVP FastTrak Fund’s goals are to invest 100% of committed capital in the year that the Fund is created.

The AVP 2020 Fund made 10 strategic $100,000 investments, the AVP 2021 Fund is tracking towards 10-12 similar investments, and the firm has already announced opening the AVP 2022 Fund in January with an investment target of $2.5m.

“A unique aspect of the AVP FastTrak Fund is that it parlays the great deal flow generated by Keiretsu Forum, leverages the collective mindshare of the Funds limited partners, and provides 10-12 exceptional investment opportunities to enhance each partner’s investment portfolio.” says Howard Lubert, the Accelerator Venture Partners founder and developer of the FastTrak Fund concept. “We are thrilled to have Scott’s intelligence and experience as a guiding force for the Fund.”

For Scott’s part, he hopes that as a General Partner, he can “foster a collaborative environment to optimize engagement of members, improve diversification, and generate superior returns. The venture capital landscape in the Mid-Atlantic and South-East regions has changed dramatically in the last decade. As a result, founders and funders have a more significant number of channels to engage.

The advantage to AVP Limited Partners is an increased probability of generating above-average returns by leveraging the research and knowledge of the active fund members in addition to Keiretsu Forum’s due diligence.” explains MacColl.

For more information on the Accelerator Venture Fund, please contact Howard Lubert at HLubert@AccelertatorVenturePartners.com

For more information on Keiretsu Forum Mid-Atlantic, please visit www.KeiretsuForum-midatlantic.com

About Keiretsu Forum

Keiretsu Forum is a global investment community of accredited private equity angel investors, venture capitalists and corporate/institutional investors. Keiretsu Forum was founded in 2000 by Randy Williams. Keiretsu Forum today is a worldwide network of capital, resources, and deal flow with 50+ chapters on four continents. Keiretsu Forum members invest in high-quality, diverse investment opportunities. To date the 3,000+ Keiretsu members have invested over $1 billion in 2,400+ companies.

MEDIA CONTACT

Cindi Sutera, 610-613-2773

Cindis@amscommunications.net