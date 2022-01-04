DBK Announces Skybox Salute 2022, a Military and First Responder Gratitude Digital Event, During Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DBK Construction and Service Solutions (DBK), a leading national general contractor and commercial service provider based in Central Florida, is pleased to announce Skybox Salute 2022. This digital initiative takes place during the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions on Jan. 20-23, 2022, and supports the military, first responders, and their families. People from across the globe can tag social posts on Instagram and Twitter, as well as send text messages to thank America's heroes during the four-day LPGA tournament in Orlando, Florida.

Messages and images tagged with #skyboxsalute will stream live online via DBK's social wall, viewed anywhere in the world, at godbk.com/skyboxsalute. Tournament attendees can view the social feed in the clubhouse at Lake Nona Golf and Country Club, and esteemed guests can view from their seats at the Salute to Service Skybox at Hole 9. This is a wonderful opportunity to give thanks, offer encouragement, and show support to our nation's heroes; simple gestures in respect of their immense sacrifice.

Now in its third year, the Salute to Service Skybox built by DBK provides a hospitality experience for select veterans, first responders, and Military Special Interest Groups during the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions™. This year's partnership supports TAPS (Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors), PTSD Foundation of America, Pipe Hitter Foundation, and Mission 22. These special guests are treated to premium viewing and interaction with golfers and celebrities during the four days of tournament play in gratitude for their service to our country.

DBK encourages everyone in the world to participate in this digital event. Here's how:

Tweet a message from Twitter. Use the hashtag #skyboxsalute

Post a photo on Instagram. Use the hashtag #skyboxsalute

Send a text message to 407-743-7823.

Join the Facebook Event

The Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions is one of the most unique events on the LPGA Tour, bringing together some of the world's top professional women golfers to play alongside a roster of world-class sports and entertainment celebrities. Free passes are offered to military, veterans, and first responders based on availability. Send a ticket request to marketing@godbk.com

About DBK

Based in Central Florida, DBK is a national General Contractor specializing in multifamily, commercial, and hospitality renovations and new construction. DBK is also a commercial service provider delivering HVAC, Plumbing, and Electrical services. DBK is the only general contractor in the nation designated as a Purple Heart entity and seeks to enrich the lives of the men and women who have served our country. For more information, visit godbk.com.

