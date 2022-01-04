Chinook Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

SEATTLE, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KDNY), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases, today announced that Chinook management is scheduled to participate in the following upcoming virtual investor conferences:



H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect 2022 Conference – fireside chat will be available on-demand beginning Monday, January 10 th at 7:00 am EST





– fireside chat will be available on-demand beginning Monday, January 10 at 7:00 am EST 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference – presentation on Wednesday, January 12th at 1:30 pm EST



Chinook will also participate in 1x1 meetings through H.C. Wainwright and J.P. Morgan.

To access the live webcasts and subsequent archived recordings of these and other company presentations, please visit the Investors section of Chinook’s website. The archived webcasts will remain available for replay on Chinook’s website for 30 days.

