Mindset to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Conference on January 10-13, 2022

TORONTO, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mindset Pharma Inc. (CSE: MSET) (FSE: 9DF) (OTCQB: MSSTF) ("Mindset" or the "Company"), a drug discovery and development company focused on creating optimized and patentable next-generation psychedelic medicines to treat neurological and psychiatric disorders with unmet medical needs, today announced that it will participate in the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Conference to be hosted virtually on January 10-13, 2022.



A corporate presentation from James Lanthier, CEO of Mindset, will be available on-demand starting Monday, January 10th at 7:00 a.m. ET. To view, register here.

For more information about the conference, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Mindset's management team, please contact your appropriate representative directly, or send an email to H.C. Wainwright at lk@hcwco.com, or KCSA Strategic Communications at MindSet@kcsa.com.

The Company also announces that it has engaged Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC (“EMC”) to provide investor/public relations services. Based in Orlando, Florida, with affiliates around the world, EMC is an international investor relations firm that brings decades of combined experience in the investor relations industry. EMC’s services are intended to help small and mid-sized public companies establish brand awareness and increase market share to its customer base while improving visibility to the institutional and retail investment community.

Under the terms of the agreement (the “Agreement”), EMC has agreed to provide a combination of content production and strategic digital media services over a 12-month term for a total payment USD $250,000. To the knowledge of the Company, neither EMC nor any of its principals have an ownership interest, directly or indirectly, in Mindset or its securities, and the Company has not granted EMC or its principals any right to acquire such interests. EMC is at arm’s length to Mindset and has no other relationship with Mindset, except pursuant to the Agreement.

About Mindset Pharma Inc.

Mindset Pharma Inc. is a drug discovery and development company focused on creating optimized and patentable next-generation psychedelic medicines to treat neurological and psychiatric disorders with unmet needs. Mindset was established in order to develop next generation pharmaceutical assets that leverage the breakthrough therapeutic potential of psychedelic drugs. Mindset is developing several novel families of next generation psychedelic compounds, as well as an innovative process to chemically synthesize psilocybin as well as its own proprietary compounds.



For further information on Mindset, please visit our website at www.mindsetpharma.com.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Contact:

Allison Soss/Tim Regan

KCSA Strategic Communications

Email: MindSet@kcsa.com

Phone: 212-896-1267/ 347-487-6788

Company Contact:

James Lanthier, CEO

Email: jlanthier@mindsetpharma.com

Jason Atkinson, VP, Corporate Development

Email: jatkinson@mindsetpharma.com

Phone: 416-479-4094

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is provided and is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Additional information regarding risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's business are contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form for the financial year ended June 30, 2020 dated March 5, 2021. The forward-looking information included in this news release is made as of the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake an obligation to publicly update such forward-looking information to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.