Anticoagulant Rodenticides Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product Type, By Form, By Application, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028

Anticoagulant Rodenticides Market Growth & Trends



The global anticoagulant rodenticides market size is expected to reach USD 849.2 million by 2028. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.3% from 2021 to 2028. The growth is majorly driven by rising demand for rodent control products to control the growing rodent population and efforts to prevent diseases caused by them.



The future growth of 1st and 2nd generation anticoagulant rodenticides, both in terms of volume and revenue, is highly dependent on the awareness among consumers regarding the safety of the products and government regulations. 2nd generation anticoagulant rodenticides, also known as single-dose anticoagulants, are highly preferred by consumers around the world owing to their superior potency as compared to 1st generation anticoagulant rodenticides.



These products are majorly used in agricultural applications and households, as well as by pest control companies and warehouses.The demand pattern for these products for various end-use applications is highly dependent on the regional regulations imposed by the government considering the toxicity as well as efficiencies.



As the global supply of staples such as wheat, rice, and coarse grains has been on the rise, it is expected to result in increased consumption of the product across the world over the forecast period.



Shut down of warehouses consisting of food products, electronic goods, and others along with disruptions in production and sales of rodent control products amid COVID-19 lockdown resulted in serious economic losses. However, a complete recovery of the market is expected by the end of the fourth quarter of 2021, and the stabilization of the global industrial sector will also reflect an increasing demand for rodent control products.



Anticoagulant Rodenticides Market Report Highlights

• The 1st generation anticoagulant product type segment accounted for a revenue share of more than 41% in 2020, owing to its ability to break down faster as compared to 2nd generation anticoagulant

• The block form accounted for the highest share of 46.8% as of 2020, as blocks are a more suitable form of using anticoagulant rodenticides than other forms, as rodents like to bite on hard substances

• The use of anticoagulant rodenticides in the powdered form is anticipated to increase over the coming years, owing to its solubility in water, as compared to sprays that increase the chances of secondary poisoning in birds and humans

• The pest control companies segment dominated the market with the highest revenue share of approximately 37.0% owing to rising demand for rodent control products and services in several applications including warehouses, houses, commercial buildings, and others

• As of 2020, the warehouse application segment accounted for a revenue share of approximately 20%; this share is expected to increase over the coming years as rodent prevention is one of the most important steps in the warehouse facilities to keep up the operations and focus on maximizing the profits

