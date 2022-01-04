Semiconductor Foundry Market Projected to Garner USD 72.27 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.2% - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview:

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Semiconductor Foundry Market information by Technology Node, by Industry, by Foundry Type and Region – forecast to 2028” market size to reach USD 72.27 billion, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 7.2% by 2028.

Market Scope:

Foundries are increasingly laying emphasis on adoption of analytics, ML, and automation. The perks provided by these technologies like increasing the yield without compromising the quality and optimizing the production process will offer robust opportunities for the market over the forecast period.

Besides, the increasing adoption of semiconductor foundry in automotive, consumer electronics, computing and networking, and telecom, growing need for network-enabled and portable devices with multimedia capabilities and internet connectivity, and government funding for the advances of semiconductor technology from various countries are also adding market growth.

Dominant Key Players on Semiconductor Foundry Market Covered are:

Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp. (Taiwan)

United Microelectronics Corporation (Taiwan)

Magnachip (South Korea)

X-FAB Silicon Foundries (Germany)

Vanguard International Semiconductor Corporation (Taiwan)

TowerJazz (Tower Semiconductor Limited) (Israel)

STMicroelectronics NV (Switzerland)

Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (Japan)

Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (Japan)

Samsung Group (South Korea)

Samsung Group (South Korea)

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC) (China)

United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) (Taiwan)

Global Foundries (US)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) Limited (Taiwan)

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/10750

Market USP Exclusively Encompassed:

Market Drivers

Rising Demand for 5G Enabled Smartphones to Boost Market Growth

The growing demand for 5G enabled smartphones & high performance computing products will boost market growth over the forecast period. The upgrade to 5G has rapidly improved latency, reliability, and speed in mobile telecommunications networks. Every internet connected device needs high-speed connection in getting the data they require from 5G. Mobile phone makers are developing 5G phones for a future market. Such new, complex phones are likely to increase the need for semiconductors that are boosting market growth.

Complex Value Chain to Remain as Market Restraint

The complex value chain of the semiconductor foundry will remain as a market restraint in the forecast period.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (100 Pages) on Semiconductor Foundry Market:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/semiconductor-foundry-market-10750

Segmentation of Market Covered in the Research:

The global semiconductor foundry market has been classified based on technology mode, foundry type, and industry.

The 130 nm technology mode by technology node will dominate the market in the forecast period. 130 nm technology nodes have an attractive cost structure and a longer life is adding to the growth of the segment.

Consumer electronics industry by industry will lead the market in the forecast period. Consumer electronics is amid the fastest-growing industry across the globe for the rapid technological advances and growing need for new technologies. Following increasing consumer need, companies have begun to focus on creating high-performing, convenient to use devices.

Pure play foundry by foundry type will have the lions share in the market in the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

APAC to Reign Semiconductor Foundry Market

The APAC region will reign the semiconductor foundry market over the forecast period. The presence of innovative technologies, the presence of numerous semiconductor foundry companies as well as service providers, the presence of several key players such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) Limited (Taiwan) , United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) (Taiwan), Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC) (China), Samsung Group (South Korea), Dongbu HiTek Co. Ltd (Korea), Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (Japan), Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited (China), Vanguard International Semiconductor Corporation (Taiwan), Magnachip (South Korea), United Microelectronics Corporation (Taiwan), and Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp.(Taiwan) are adding to the global semiconductor foundry market growth in the region. Besides, Japan focusing to influence overseas companies for helping their chip supply and worldwide shortage, the region being the hub to Big 4 semiconductor foundries- Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, and China, support of governments, increasing R&D investments, and the presence of large markets are also adding market growth.

Talk to Expert:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/ask_for_schedule_call/10750

North America to Have Remarkable Growth in Semiconductor Foundry Market

North America will have remarkable growth in the semiconductor foundry market over the forecast period. Mexico, Canada, and the US being key adopters, organizations in these countries implementing innovative solutions, increasing need for semiconductor chips, the US planning to make huge investments for financing the creation of an American research center as well as advanced production factories for a steady supply of American semiconductors, the government of US making efforts for strengthening America’s semiconductor supply chains which includes investments in US chip production and innovation are adding to the global semiconductor foundry market growth in the region.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Semiconductor Foundry Market

The COVID-19 has hampered different industries the world over, which also includes semiconductor & peripheral businesses like chips and also other semiconductor devices. The ongoing crisis possessed a considerable effect on the worldwide economy. The majority of the businesses had been shut down and most people turned unemployed. The virus impacted small and medium sized organizations while large organizations too are no different. They too had a negative impact. The outbreak played an imperative part in the 5G technology growth, as well as growth in the internet of things, artificial intelligence, and also impacts investments positively. As the virus spreads all over the world, there has been a disruption in supply chains. The trend in demand for different semiconductor products is undergoing significant changes. They occur in combination with extreme volatility in client behavior. Datacenter services and cloud, medical services, and work from home products are likely to reap the perks of surging sales. It is likely that cloud computing solutions and enterprise IT will remain stable from the demand perspective, with a handful of companies delaying IT projects while others have fastened their cloud migration strategies. Till 5G network roll outs are common, telecom providers in under-served markets will lay emphasis to improve their existing networks for accommodating increasing data traffic. The need for faster data connections amid computing nodes and also their respective fiber connections for data center networks will boost the need for optoelectronics. The increase in need for gaming devices & audio equipment contributes to the market growth.

Competitive Analysis:

The global semiconductor foundry market is both competitive and also fragmented due to the existence of multiple international as well as domestic industry players. These industry players have used an array of innovative strategies for being at the vanguard along with catering to the surging requirement of the esteemed customers including collaborations, joint ventures, geographic expansions, partnerships, contracts, new product launches, and more. Further, the players are also investing in multiple research & development activities.

Share your Queries:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/10750

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis regarding diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter