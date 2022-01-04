Franklin Electric Acquires U.S. Groundwater Distribution Company

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ: FELE) announced today that on December 31, 2021 its wholly owned subsidiary Headwater Companies, LLC acquired Blake Group Holdings, Inc., a Connecticut corporation, for $27.1 million in cash. Blake is a professional groundwater distributor operating fourteen locations throughout the northeast United States. Blake has approximately $74 million of consolidated annual sales.



DeLancey Davis, President of Headwater Companies, the wholly owned Distribution Segment of Franklin Electric, commented:

“We are pleased to add Blake to the Headwater family. Blake has served the pump industry and related water resource markets for over 40 years and has an outstanding reputation within the industry for quality service and technical depth. The acquisition of Blake adds to Headwater’s commitment to the critical groundwater channel, provides geographic expansion in the New York and New England markets and furthers our objective of being the leading source of distribution for water systems solutions in the U.S.”

Headwater Companies, LLC is a collection of leading groundwater distributors. Headwater is a focused groundwater distribution organization that delivers quality products and leading brands to the industry, providing contractors with the availability and service they demand to meet their application challenges.

Franklin Electric is a global leader in the production and marketing of systems and components for the movement of water and fuel. Recognized as a technical leader in its products and services, Franklin Electric serves customers around the world in residential, commercial, agricultural, industrial, municipal, and fueling applications.

